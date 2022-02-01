Dandelion Energy Expands Residential Access Throughout Long Island

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Energy, the nation's leading home geothermal company, is enhancing access to sustainable heating and cooling solutions for Eastern New York homeowners, expanding service offerings throughout all of Long Island.
Developing and expanding access to sustainable energy has quickly become a significant priority for New Yorkers as one the country's most populous states strives to transition to carbon neutrality by 2050. Dandelion makes it simple and affordable for homeowners to replace existing natural gas or heating oil-powered furnaces with geothermal units that provide the most efficient form of heating and air conditioning available while delivering significant savings over fossil fuel furnaces and inefficient air conditioning.
Dandelion's service expansion includes Nassau County, providing more than 1.3 million homeowners access to sustainable heating and cooling opportunities. The expansion builds upon the company's work in Suffolk County, where a 2,000 square foot facility in Bay Shore supports sustainability for millions of New Yorkers. Notably, Long Island homeowners implementing a Dandelion geothermal system can expect to eliminate fuel deliveries and costs while implementing an AC system that is more than 30 percent more efficient than Central AC units. At the same time, federal and utility geothermal incentives make transitioning to a Dandelion system more affordable than ever before.
"Many New Yorkers are looking for ways to make the transition to a clean energy economy," notes Congressman Tom Suozzi. He adds, "I'm thrilled for Long Island because this transition is a Win, Win Win! In addition to the jobs that accompany Dandelion's expansion, homeowners will now have access to geothermal heating and cooling, providing our residents with an affordable, effective way to access cheaper, cleaner, and safer home systems."
Geothermal, or ground source heat pumps, provides the cleanest and most efficient heating and air conditioning at significant savings over fuel oil, propane, and natural gas systems. Dandelion Home Geothermal Systems can be purchased for cash or with financing.
"Eastern New York residents now have unparalleled access to the most efficient, greenest form of heating and air conditioning, allowing them to conserve resources and save money at a critical time," explains Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy. "We are excited to now work with Nassau County homeowners to reduce their energy costs and improve environmental sustainability for the entire region."
About Dandelion Energy
As the nation's leading home geothermal company, the mission of Dandelion Energy is to mitigate climate change by making renewable technologies more accessible and decarbonizing homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions for the 21st century allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com.
