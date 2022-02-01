SVB Leerink LLC Announces Company Name Change to SVB Securities LLC

BOSTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Leerink, a leading investment bank specializing in healthcare and technology, announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name as SVB Securities LLC. The new corporate name aligns with the firm's strategy to provide clients and investors across the innovation economy with the exceptional financial advisory services they need to support their growth and investment objectives.
"The SVB Leerink name has served us well and is highly respected among our healthcare investment banking and investor clients," said Jeff Leerink, CEO of SVB Securities. "As we have expanded into the technology sector, our new name reflects our commitment to comprehensively serve companies across the broader innovation economy. I couldn't be more excited to continue our tradition of helping our clients drive their innovations and aspirations forward."
SVB Securities is extremely well positioned to capitalize on the strong foundation that has been built in healthcare investment banking. The newly branded firm has exceptional sector expertise, the foundation of which is a highly acclaimed equity research team and is a proven trusted advisor to private and public companies in the healthcare and technology sectors.
To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/
About SVB Securities
As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Securities helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Securities is one of SVB Financial Group's SIVB core businesses, along with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, and SVB Capital. Learn more at svb.com. [SIVB-L]
SVB Securities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SVB Financial Group and is a member of FINRA/SIPC.
SVB Securities
Contact: Diane Vieira
(617) 918-4097
Prosek Partners for SVB Securities
Contact: Mara Bernstein
(646) 818-9278
SOURCE SVB Securities
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.