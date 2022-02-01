KnowBe4 Opens Nominations for Fourth Annual Sharky Awards

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it opened nominations for its fourth annual Sharky Awards, which will recognize organizations and individuals for excellence in security awareness training.
The Sharky Awards theme began with KnowBe4's simulated phishing offerings, and they continue to be a fun way to celebrate strong security culture. The Sharkies will honor organizations and individuals who have gone above and beyond in the area of security awareness training. The award categories for 2022 include:
- Best Landing Page
- Best Security Awareness Plan
- Best User Story
- Best Phishing Template
- Best Phishing Campaign
- Top Product Advocate
- Most Improved
"We are ecstatic to bring KB4-Con and the Sharky Awards back to an in-person event this year so we can celebrate with deserving cybersecurity professionals directly," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "The KnowBe4 Sharky Awards draw positive attention to excellent security awareness training measures during a time when bad actors are in a feeding frenzy. We look forward to learning more about recent security awareness training and simulated phishing success stories from our customers through the nomination process for the Sharky Awards."
Only KnowBe4 customers and those registered to attend KB4-Con are eligible to receive a Sharky. The Sharkies will be awarded the evening of April 21 at KnowBe4's KB4-Con 2022 user conference in Orlando, Florida, USA. Nominations will close on Tuesday, March 1 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
To submit a nomination for the 2021 KnowBe4 Sharky Awards, please fill out the nomination form.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 44,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as the last line of defense.
Media Contact
Amanda Tarantino, KnowBe4, 7277484221, amandat@knowbe4.com
SOURCE KnowBe4
