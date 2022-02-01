Union Pacific Corporation CFO Jennifer Hamann to Address the Stifel 2022 Transportation and Logistics Conference

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Hamann, executive vice president and chief financial officer, of Union Pacific Corporation UNP will address the Stifel 2022 Transportation and Logistics Conference at 10:40 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the investor relations section of Union Pacific's website at www.up.com/investor. A replay of the audio webcast will be available shortly thereafter.
ABOUT UNION PACIFIC
Union Pacific UNP delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.
Union Pacific Investor contact: Brad Stock at 402-544-4227 or bkstock@up.com
Union Pacific Media Contact: Kristen South at 402-544-3435 or kmsouth@up.com
SOURCE Union Pacific Corporation
