Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK today announced it will broadcast its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results conference call via its website Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Autodesk will host a live webcast call Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. PT at www.autodesk.com/investors. An audio replay webcast will also be available after 5:00 p.m. PT on Autodesk's website at www.autodesk.com/investors.
For more information, please call Autodesk Investor Relations at 415-507-6373.
About Autodesk
Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all. For more information visit autodesk.com or follow @autodesk.
