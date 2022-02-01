Dean Hanson Named Element451 Chief Revenue Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element451, an advanced student engagement CRM for higher ed institutions, today announced that Dean Hanson has joined the company's leadership team as chief revenue officer.
Hanson steps into this role as company growth continues its upward trajectory. Element451's customer base has more than doubled in each of the last four academic years as institutions across the country aim to modernize their marketing approach and gain a competitive admissions advantage despite nationally decreasing enrollment trends.
With more than 20 years of growth, marketing, big data and analytics experience, Hanson joins the team from Austin, Texas where he's held numerous sales leadership positions in influential firms such as Certona, Teradata, and Nielsen Claritas. During his tenure in various executive-level roles, Hanson has developed countless sales and go-to-market strategies while leading growth and marketing teams of all sizes.
"We are so excited to welcome Dean to the Element451 family. His extensive experience leading data and analytics powered solutions like ours is what made him stand apart," said Ardis Kadiu, CEO and founder of Element451. "We knew from the beginning that he was exactly the right person to optimize our growth efforts and help double our customer base again this year."
Most recently, Hanson served as senior vice president and head of sales and marketing at Decile, a customer data and analytics platform. Prior to that he served as the chief revenue officer for StatSocial where his responsibilities included the entire revenue function including sales, business development, sales operations, and demand marketing.
"Element451 is at the forefront of solving higher ed student recruitment and enrollment issues with advanced AI and automated marketing capabilities," said Hanson. "This team is changing the game by helping colleges compete in a challenging landscape and opening up new horizons for students. I'm thrilled to now be a part of it."
For more information on Element451, please visit: www.element451.com.
About Element451
Element451 is an advanced student engagement CRM, providing higher ed institutions with a competitive admissions advantage from recruitment to enrollment using AI, student behavior data, and modern marketing automation. The Element451 CRM leverages millions of behavior-based data insights to reach prospective students where they are, both in their journey and in their preferred channel to ensure the right message reaches the right student at the right time.
