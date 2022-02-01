Croesus announces the appointment of Annie Sinigagliese as Vice-President, Chief Product Officer

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Croesus is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Sinigagliese as Vice-President, Chief Product Officer. In this role, Ms. Sinigagliese will be responsible for the strategic decisions and the evolution of Croesus's wealth management solutions.

With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Ms. Sinigagliese is recognized for her expertise and in-depth knowledge of the industry in Canada and internationally, regulatory frameworks, and the changing roles of financial professionals. Ms. Sinigagliese has held a number of senior positions with such prominent institutions as the Investment Industry Association of Canada (IIAC), National Bank Independent Network (NBIN), Brockhouse & Cooper, and the Montréal Exchange (TMX Group).

During her career, she has shown great versatility. Annie has worked in compliance, financial management and government representation positions. She has excelled in all these functions thanks to her great professionalism, her entrepreneurial spirit and her positive mindset.

"With the goal of developing new products that better meet the needs of the market, Croesus is proud to be able to count on the talent and expertise of Ms. Sinigagliese. Her extensive experience in the financial sector and in understanding the needs of professionals will help her define the direction of our solutions. Her contribution will help make our products more versatile and expand our company's commercial offering," said Sylvain Simpson, President of Croesus.

"The field of wealth management technology is evolving rapidly, and it is critical to make the right choices in terms of product direction. The mission, values, and achievements of Croesus resonate with me, and I am honored to contribute to the growth and agility of this industry-leading flagship," said Ms. Sinigagliese.

Annie Sinigagliese holds a Bachelor's degree and a Graduate Diploma in Accounting from the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

About Croesus

Founded in 1987, Croesus is a Canadian WealthTech offering cutting-edge, easy to use, and highly secure wealth management solutions. A leader in the sector with over 180 employees in Montréal and Toronto, Croesus's solutions include a portfolio management system, centralized portfolio rebalancing, and application programming interfaces (APIs), which allow wealth management professionals to make informed decisions and maximize performance. Croesus's offering is designed for interconnectivity and third-party integration to provide a best-in-class user experience and meet investment process regulatory requirements. Croesus has won several awards and industry recognition as a high-quality product supplier and a remarkable employer.

