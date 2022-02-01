TobaGrown to Launch Canada's First Not-For-Profit Legal Cannabis Products In Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - TobaGrown has been fighting for the right for Manitobans to be able to legally grow their own Federally legal cannabis for the last two years in a Constitutional Challenge against the Manitoba Government and has also recently joined a similar Challenge in Quebec.
"I am proud to announce that TobaGrown will be launching a line of not-for-profit cannabis products into the Manitoba market," said Jesse Lavoie, founder of TobaGrown. "All of TobaGrown's profits will be used to fund our legal bills for our cases, with all remaining profits being donated to multiple local and national charities."
Once TobaGrown raises enough funds for the Constitutional Challenges with these products, TobaGrown will donate all the remaining profits to the following charities:
-Winnipeg Harvest
-True North Aid
-Manitoba Metis Heritage Fund
-Habitat for Humanity Manitoba
-Seth Rogan's Hilarity for Charity
TobaGrown plans to launch two not-for-profit products in 2022. The first product, "TobaRolls", will be a pack of three 0.5 gram pre-rolled joints and will consist of flower sourced from a well known Licensed Producer based in British Columbia.
The Licensed Producer in BC gave TobaGrown an extremely generous price on their high quality and potency cannabis, in exchange, they've asked their name to be kept anonymous until TobaGrown's lawsuits are completed.
TobaGrown's aim is to have TobaRolls available by the end of this February or early March.
"We have partnered with TobaGrown to create Canada's first-ever not-for-profit cannabis products using our high-quality, small-batch flower. TobaGrown is doing a fantastic job of creating awareness and demanding a change in the current laws surrounding the personal cultivation of cannabis. Our team is proud to support the cannabis community and multiple Manitoba charities with our products." says Bryce Oliver, Master Grower at Cypress Craft.
The second product, "TobaSquad", is a line of pre-rolled joints that will be released later this year and will consist of flower sourced from multiple Manitoban Licensed Producers including Alicanto Gardens, Cypress Craft, Grump Weed, Kief Cannabis, Natural Earth Craft Cannabis, Prairie Trichomes, and Rogue Botanicals.
"We as a company believe strongly in Jesse's cause, and are proud to have the opportunity to contribute our craft cannabis towards supporting it. Now, more than ever it is so important to support local business and valuable causes." said Tim Doerksen, Vice President of Natural Earth Craft Cannabis. "It's an honor for us to be sporting the TobaGrown brand in collaboration with other great craft growers in Manitoba."
"We are excited to be working with TobaGrown, showcasing the high-quality cannabis that Manitoba produces. There is a lot of potential here for us all to chase our passion for growing and journey together in a new market," says Adam Carritt, Cultivation Operations Manager and RP at Prairie Trichomes.
The union of multiple Licensed Producers with the common goal to produce a not-for-profit cannabis product has never been done before in the World until now.
"Alicanto Gardens is proud to support the TobaGrown not-for-profit movement in the cannabis community and Manitoba charities with our Manitoba grown, high-quality craft cannabis flower. We are excited to team up with other Cannabis Craft growers to support TobaGrown in their efforts to improve and change the Manitoba laws regarding the home-growing of cannabis" said the Alicanto Gardens Team.
"We are happy to be a part of the TobaGrown movement. As a locally owned Manitoba craft cannabis company, we are excited to team up with other local businesses to help generate revenue for Manitoba Charities. Jesse at TobaGrown has done good things for the community, and it's great to see his skills and expertise being used for another worthy cause. We can't wait to get some of our premium, pesticide-free, aeroponics cannabis into the TobaGrown brand." said David Hargreaves, CEO and President of Grump Weed Inc.
TobaGrown has also partnered with CannMart, a sales-only Licensed Producer based in Ontario, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lifeist Wellness Inc., whereby CannMart will sell the end products of TobaGrown and its cultivation partners into the Manitoba market through the MBLL.
"CannMart believes strongly in the democratization of cannabis for all Canadians," added Daniel Stern, CEO of CannMart. "We couldn't be more pleased to partner with TobaGrown on a meaningful cause that will help move the needle to allow for all Canadians to have equal rights when it comes to personal production of cannabis. This not-for-profit initiative is an industry first, a great cause to support, and something we are proud to be a part of."
Many Manitoban dispensaries have already confirmed their intention to carry these products, including 204 Cannabis Virden, AAAAA Supercraft, Atomic Flower, Babette's Cannabis, Big Buds, Black Tie Cannabis, Bzam, CANACity Cannabis, Character Cannabis, CottonTail, Eden, Farmer Jane, Fiddlers Green, Flamingo Cannabis, Garden Variety, Happy Valley Cannabis, Jupiter Cannabis, KushKlub, Lux Leaf, Meta, My Two Sons, Prairie Trichomes, Rasta Lady Cannabis, Rural Buds, Spiritleaf, Starbuds, The Joint Cannabis, Uncle Sam's Cannabis, and more
TobaGrown expects to have TobaRolls available in the Manitoba market by late February or early March 2022.
"Another big thank you goes out to the team at Tricanna and Constantine Gamvrelis for assisting with the initial sourcing and processing of our cannabis for TobaRolls!" Said Jesse Lavoie.
TobaGrown will be releasing updates on social media and on TobaGrown.com.
SOURCE TobaGrown
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.