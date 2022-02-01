Heritage Construction + Materials Announces Geoff Dillon as Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Construction + Materials (HC+M) announced today the appointment of Geoff Dillon as its new chief executive officer (CEO). Dillon succeeds former CEO Jim Fehsenfeld, who will transition from CEO to the vice chair of HC+M's board of directors.
"Since the 1950s, when my father started our first asphalt plant, we have been a company focused on making an impact. For us, it's not just about profit and loss, it's about leaving our people, our company and the world in a better place for future generations," said Jim Fehsenfeld. "Geoff is a leader who deeply cares about our people, our customers and our communities. He has what it takes to innovate and grow the business. I am confident Geoff and the HC+M team will continue to deliver for our customers and make a positive impact in the communities we serve as we have for generations."
Dillon previously served as president of Asphalt Materials, a manufacturer and marketer of asphalt binders and emulsions, and more recently as the president of HC+M.
"I am honored to be the CEO of Heritage Construction + Materials. Our HC+M family is full of talented, hard-working people who are passionate about high-quality and safe road construction and materials. Further, our world-class research and development supports our success. I'm energized to grow the business, building upon our values-driven culture," Geoff Dillon stated. "It is important to me that HC+M continues to be a company that invests in and bets on people to tackle the big problems. We want to be stalwarts of the communities where we live and operate."
About Heritage Construction + Materials
Heritage Construction + Materials (HC+M) is part of The Heritage Group, a privately held, family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis. As a collection of companies, Heritage Construction + Materials has core capabilities in transportation and infrastructure, providing innovative road construction and materials services. HC+M companies include Milestone Contractors, Asphalt Materials, Inc., and US Aggregates. HC+M proudly employs 3,000 people across 55 locations within 7 states throughout the Midwest.
Learn more at www.thgrp.com
