Applications for the 2022 Class of Tillman Scholars Now Open

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pat Tillman Foundation today opened the annual application process for the Tillman Scholars program. Eligible military service members, veterans and spouses can apply to join the 2022 class of Tillman Scholars until Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

For specific details on eligibility and to apply online, please visit http://apply.ptf.org

"Pat's legacy of service, humble leadership, scholarship and impact lives on through the passion of our Tillman Scholars," says Marie Tillman, board chair and co-founder. "We are excited to identify a new class of 60 remarkable veterans and military spouses who embrace those values and to help them pursue their passion and develop as leaders."

PTF will notify applicants of selection results no later than June 2022. Scholarships will be granted for the 2022-2023 academic year and are eligible for renewal.

"We support the growth and success of our Tillman Scholar community, not just with a scholarship, but with a lifetime investment in their continued development," says Dan Futrell, CEO and 2011 Tillman Scholar. "We believe Tillman Scholars are the answer for the growing leadership gap in this country and we are thrilled to invite military veterans and spouses with a commitment to impact to join our growing community of leaders."

About the Tillman Scholars Program

The Tillman Scholars program supports our nation's active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses by investing in academic scholarships, connecting them to a national network and providing professional development opportunities. The program covers direct study-related expenses including tuition and fees, living expenses, and books for scholars pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or professional degrees as a full-time student at a public or private, U.S.-based, accredited institution.

Tillman Scholars must demonstrate extraordinary academic and leadership potential, a track record of perseverance, and a deep desire to impact change in our country and communities through their studies in medicine, law, business, policy, technology, education and the arts. The Pat Tillman Foundation has invested more than $22 million in academic support since 2004, and has named more than 750 Tillman Scholars at more than 100 academic institutions nationwide.

2022-2023 UNIVERSITY PARTNERS

As official University Partners, these institutions offer strong veteran-specific services and a culture of support for military veterans and spouses while providing rigorous academic experiences. University Partners are established on an invitation-only basis, and help identify and select qualified Tillman Scholar candidates on their campus and help grow the Tillman Scholar community.

The 16 University Partner institutions are: Arizona State University; Columbia University; Georgetown University; The George Washington University; Indiana University; Texas A&M University; The Ohio State University; Syracuse University; University of Arizona; University of Maryland; University of Minnesota; University of Missouri System; University of Oklahoma; University of South Florida; Florida A&M University; and University of California, Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE PAT TILLMAN FOUNDATION

The Pat Tillman Foundation identifies remarkable veterans and military spouses as the next generation of leaders and helps them scale their impact as they enter their next chapter of service beyond self through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters. For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of the Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org.



Media Contact

Stevie Kuenn, Pat Tillman Foundation, 773-495-8278, skuenn@ptf.org

SOURCE Pat Tillman Foundation