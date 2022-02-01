PunchOut2Go Grows 75% YoY, Achieves Record Performance Across the Business

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PunchOut2Go, the leading provider of punchout, sales order, and invoice automation, is pleased to announce 2021 was the best year in company history. PunchOut2Go reports 75% year-over-year growth while doubling the size of its global team. This follows a strong year in 2020, where PunchOut2Go also grew ARR by more than 70%.

The company also added key members to the leadership team in 2021 bringing years of domain expertise to the company. Key leaders added are:



Pete Geherin joined the team as VP of Professional Services, bringing significant delivery and client services experience to the team.

Sean Weber joined as VP of Customer Success, bringing a wealth of experience leading customer success teams.

Tom Roberts joined as Chief Marketing Officer, an accomplished SaaS marketing and enterprise software executive with more than 25 years of experience developing go-to-market strategies and building high-performance teams.

"I am thrilled to be joining PunchOut2Go at a time when businesses recognize PunchOut2Go as the leader in B2B integration solutions and unparalleled services they offer as part of their SaaS platform," said Roberts. "I look forward to working with the entire PunchOut2Go team to grow our business and connect with more B2B leaders than ever before."

With companies and supply chains still impacted by COVID-19, businesses across the globe are taking action to automate B2B processing of business-critical commerce transactions. These B2B transactions include purchase orders, AP invoices, requests for quotes, order acknowledgments, advanced shipping notifications, and punchout solutions that improve a buyer's purchasing experience.

"The adoption of eCommerce and eProcurement solutions is accelerating the digital transformation of B2B companies, requiring buyers and sellers to connect to trading partners faster and more reliably, and with an improved customer experience," said Troy Lynch, President and CEO of PunchOut2Go."Our customers want to eliminate costly manual processes, drive more revenue through their online channels, rapidly onboard new trading partners, and reduce supply chain risks."

Lynch continues: "We look forward to growing our network of over 3,000 businesses who automate their transactions and connect with global trading partners through our platform. Helping customers avoid supply chain disruptions, accelerate onboarding of trading partners, and achieve revenue growth while lowering their cost to serve will be our continued focus in 2022."

PunchOut2Go added over 800 new customers and trading partners in 2021 and now serves clients in over 40 countries globally.

ABOUT PUNCHOUT2GO

PunchOut2Go is a global B2B integration company specializing in connecting commerce business platforms with eProcurement spend management and enterprise resource planning applications, allowing companies worldwide to streamline purchasing processes and transact electronically. PunchOut2Go's purpose-built iPaaS technology links business applications to automate the flow of purchasing data and reduces integration complexities for PunchOut catalogs, electronic purchase orders, eInvoices, and other B2B sales order automation documents to accelerate business results. Learn more at http://www.punchout2go.com.

