30 Important Museum Paintings with Virtual Guidance in Plain English

AVE MARIA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AUTHOR'S WEBSITE OVERVIEW

Docent's Guide: 30 Great Artists & Their Paintings, Renaissance, Modern, and Postmodern eras

1. Artist, painting, history & culture

2. Describe, analyze, interpret & conclude

3. Essential Topics. Sources. Contact Form.

4. Menu. Terms of Use & Privacy Policy

ABOUT

"Strom Scherie's attraction to Fine Arts started, when she strolled the halls of New York City museums, on Sunday afternoons, with her family." The undergraduate, at Drexel University, got a call, from her sweetheart, in Frankfort, Germany, with news of a job right up her alley. The new Assistant, to the Director of American Youth Activities, arranged, escorted, and introduced U.S. Air Force servicemen's children to European culture.

Decades later, a fateful move to Connecticut lands Strom 20-minutes from the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in Hartford. The interview was led by the Docent Manager, and 2- docents, of long-standing—12-years later she still remembers the last question. Why do you think you belong here? Well, "I never tire of looking at a museum painting, because there's always something new to discover."

Strom Scherie served the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, in Hartford, Connecticut, 4- years, full-time, and the Baker Museum, in Naples, Florida, 7-years. "Most museum-goers don't know docents volunteer just to share the joy of art."

https://docentsguide.org

MUSEUM TRAINING DIFFERS

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

ART HISTORY | Marilyn Stokstad | Michael W. Cothren

4th Edition. 2-semesters. 6-months observing & sharing tours, before assigned docent ok's final tour to graduate.

1. Teaching techniques for preK-13, adults, and families

2. "Full-time" docents—are assigned up to 2-tours daily mid-September to mid-June

3. Docent graduates—are committed to at least 2-years.

The Baker Museum

The Curator of Education trains relocated and untrained docents at once. Newbies are evaluated by the Curator and experienced docents.

1. Review—traveling exhibits provided in a binder

2. Coordinate—transitions between galleries, paintings, floors, and a second simultaneous tour

3. Walkthroughs—with the exhibiting artists

https://docentsguide.org

Media Contact

Strom Scherie, Strom Scherie, 1 239-867-4820, sscherie@aol.com

SOURCE Strom Scherie