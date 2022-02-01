FEI and NABA Form Strategic Partnership

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Executives International (FEI), the association of choice for CFOs, CAOs, and other finance leaders, and the National Association of Black Accountants(NABA) have entered into a strategic partnership focused on the professional development of future finance leaders. Through this partnership, NABA members will be provided a subscription to FEI Engage, the only community and content hub for career development focused strictly on finance and accounting. FEI Engage will increase NABA members' ability to connect with an expanded finance network and tap into the wisdom of experienced financial professionals for learning, development, and career advancement.

"We're honored to partner with the National Association of Black Accountants to help fulfill their very important mission," said Andrej Suskavcevic, President and CEO of Financial Executives International and Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF). "We believe that the future of the profession depends on a community effort to develop emerging talent. FEI's membership comprises a wealth of knowledge from some of the most reputable and influential financial leaders in their fields. We hope that by extending access to those individuals through FEI Engage, NABA can continue to bridge the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions."

FEI Engage includes various professional development resources, including:



Mentor Match, establishes one-on-one mentor relationships between students or professionals and FEI members. A proven self-development method, mentorships can help both mentee and mentor develop perspective, build confidence, gain new skills and knowledge, and advance personal development and career goals.

How I Got Here, live webinars and podcasts provide educational platforms for experienced finance professionals to share their journeys and insight. Example conversation topics include diversity, equity, and inclusion; career development and transitions; networking skills; and leadership development.

FEIconnect, a private social network for FEI Engage subscribers enables peer-to-peer interaction and information sharing.

Data Dashboard provides access to timely industry-specific research that can give users a competitive edge.

"This partnership provides NABA's professional and student members with an opportunity to become both mentors and mentees. We see this as a unique value to both NABA and FEI members, an opportunity to "lift as they climb" and engage in advancing both organizations' goals. We are excited to pave a path together with FEI. This partnership is just the beginning in providing Black Business Leaders limitless opportunities."

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, treasurers, and controllers at companies from every major industry. FEI enhances member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

About Financial Education & Research Foundation, Inc.

Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) is the non-profit 501(c)(3) research affiliate of Financial Executives International (FEI), which produces professional education programs and objective financial research initiatives. FERF researchers identify key financial issues and develop impartial, timely research reports for FEI members and nonmembers alike, in a variety of publication formats. FERF relies primarily on voluntary tax-deductible contributions from corporations and individuals, and publications can be ordered at https://www.financialexecutives.org/Research.aspx.

About NABA

The National Association of Black Accountants (NABA, Inc.) is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to bridging the opportunity gap for Black professionals in the accounting, finance, and related business professions. Representing more than 200,000 black professionals in these fields, NABA advances people, careers, and the mission by providing education, resources, and meaningful career connections to both professional and student members, fulfilling the principle of our motto: Lifting as We Climb.

