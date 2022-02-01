ROSSMAN MEDIA ACQUIRES SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING AGENCY DAVIES + DIXON

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rossman Media, a premier social media agency that serves the world's leading global brands has acquired davies + dixon, a woman-owned award-winning social media marketing agency based in Seattle, WA. The acquisition became official on January 10th, 2022. The combined companies will operate as Rossman Media, further establishing themselves as a leading global social media agency.
Alex Rossman, founder of Rossman Media shared, "We were drawn to davies + dixon because of the team's trusted presence in the northwest and beyond. We pursued this relationship because of their evident commitment to creating an intentional and impactful company culture and deep client relationships. The founders, Makenzie and Kelsey, have over seven years of experience as successful agency owners and harness the very values that Rossman Media cherishes."
"The Rossman Media team impressed us from the start and we're humbled at the opportunity to be part of it. This collaboration will allow for greater opportunities and growth for our collective team, clients and the impact we will make together in the industry. Makenzie and I are eager to bring our experience to Rossman Media and support scaling and cultivating this forward-thinking team," said Kelsey Dixon, co-founder of davies + dixon.
The acquisition of davies + dixon fits into Rossman Media's mission to help growing brands engage and convert more customers through award-winning social media strategies. The purchase of davies + dixon will bring co-founders Makenzie Davies and Kelsey Dixon to the Rossman Media executive leadership team alongside founder and CEO Alex Rossman. Headquartered in Portland, OR, Rossman Media is an all-remote company that employs 60 people and growing.
About Rossman Media: Founded in 2017 by Alex Rossman, Rossman Media is an award-winning, premier social media agency serving the world's leading global brands such as Airbnb, OrangeTheory Fitness, Nike, Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue to name a few. Rossman Media has been awarded "Best New Social Media Agency" of 2020 by Business Insider, listed as a Top Social Media Marketing Company in Oregon by Clutch and listed as one of the "Top 100 Visual Effect Companies in Los Angeles" by the Manifest.
About davies + dixon: davies + dixon is a fully remote, social media marketing agency based in Seattle, founded by Makenzie Davies and Kelsey Dixon in 2014. d+d is celebrated for its all-female, boundary-pushing team and its marketing strategies that have changed the trajectory of growing brands. d+d's clients are changemakers, trendsetters and social-do-gooders. The team has been recognized as a Supplier of the Year from Smart Meetings Magazine, a MeetingsNet Changemaker, Connect 40 under 40, PSBJ 40 under 40 and more.
SOURCE Rossman Media
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.