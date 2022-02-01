New Book on Freedom at Work Will Empower Your Team to Break Through Fear and Succeed

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fear or freedom – how do you lead? Traci Fenton, Founder and CEO of WorldBlu, inspires top leaders to lead with freedom and democracy, rather than fear and control. She shows how to do it in her groundbreaking new book, Freedom at Work: The Leadership Strategy for Transforming Your Life, Your Organization, and Our World(March 1/BenBella).

"In a time of so much fear and control in our workplaces contributing to employee unhappiness, disengagement, and distrust," explained Traci, "Freedom at Work is the proven strategy for reinvigorating virtual and in-person teams, boosting growth, and bringing back a sense of joy, trust, and success. More freedom and less fear is the solution to loosening the command-and-control grip that's been strangling our leaders, our workplaces, and our world."

In Freedom at Work, Traci Fenton brings together decades of original research, based on her team's work with hundreds of top companies around the world, such as The WD-40 Company, Mindvalley, DaVita, Menlo Innovations, Dreamhost, GE Aviation, Zappos, HCL Technologies, and more, revealing the proven freedom-centered pathway to leadership success. Freedom at Work is the leadership handbook for any leader at any level in any type of organization, from entrepreneurs to mid-level managers to the C-suite.

Freedom at Work is based on three key pillars:

Freedom-Centered Mindset: Discover the five questions that will unleash your team's greatness

Freedom-Centered Leadership: Unlock the three core attributes of leading with freedom rather than fear and control

Freedom-Centered Design: Develop a world-class culture people love based on the 10 Principles of Organizational Democracy

Companies that practiced Freedom at Work model also approached on average 700% greater revenue growth over a three-year period compared to S&P 500 companies.

Daniel Pink, #1 New York Times bestselling author of When, Drive, and To Sell Is Human said, "Ideals like freedom, self-determination, and democracy are too often shelved when we show up to work, where for some reason we too willingly accept a culture of surveillance and even fear. In this powerful and engaging book, Traci Fenton lays out how we can actually bring the ideals of democracy to our workplaces—and why everyone from CEOs to workers to communities stand to benefit."

Traci is a globally recognized keynote speaker, author, and transformational coach to CEOs and top leaders worldwide. As a "Thinkers50 Radar" award winner, Traci was called "a game changer in transforming the culture of organizations." She was also named a "World-Changing Woman in Conscious Business" by SOCAP Global, recognized in Inc. magazine as one of the "Top 50 Leadership Innovators," and honored as a Marshall Goldsmith "Top 100 Coach."

Freedom at Work is the revolutionary guide that will help make any organization high-performing and highly profitable, while creating a culture people love. This book will help passionate leaders weave freedom and democracy into our global tapestry through the way they run their teams and organizations—ultimately transforming our world for the better.

Individuals who pre-order the book are invited to attend the virtual Freedom at Work Book Summit, Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm ET. The author, as well as top CEOs featured in the book, will share their success stories. Learn more at http://www.worldblu.com/booksummit.

About WorldBlu WorldBlu, founded in 1997, is a global leadership company teaching CEOs, top leaders, and their organizations how to lead with the proven Freedom at Work leadership model.

