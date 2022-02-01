Peace Out Skincare launches on Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Peace Out Skincare will begin to sell its range of award-winning, patented dots, patches, balms and serums on Amazon and, with it, better meet the needs of new and existing customers alike.
"There are 150 million Amazon Prime users in the US alone," remarks Peace Out Founder and CEO Enrico Frezza. "We're bringing our innovative skincare solutions to the leading online global marketplace—one that has become increasingly sophisticated in marketing and selling prestige beauty products. We're thrilled to be part of Amazon's premium skincare offering and give new Peace Out customers the ease, familiarity and speed of the Amazon enterprise."
Peace Out will sell almost all of its innovative products through Amazon's Prime service—which allows most customers to receive shipment within one or two days— starting today. Acne Dot Jumbo and Retinol Face Stick will remain exclusive to Sephora.
Amazon has increasingly become a destination for beauty shoppers and prestige brands like Peace Out. The partnership will also allow the brand to better manage resellers (which often peddle counterfeit or expired products and offer poor customer service.)
"This partnership allows us to reach some of the savviest and most digitally-engaged skincare consumers out there," explained Junior Scott Pence, Creative Director and Chief Marketing Officer, "while also ensuring that their experience is free from the challenges, disappointments and brand-damage inflicted by third-party sellers. Amazon consumers deserve to have a direct connection with Peace Out to ensure the quality of our products, customer service and content."
Peace Out Skincare
Beauty-technology leader, Peace Out Skincare creates first-to-market, innovative solutions for everyday skin problems. Launched in 2017, the brand combines cutting edge delivery systems with clean, effective, high-quality ingredients. Two of its products have won patents; four other patents are pending. Peace Out Skincare celebrates their 'skin champ' community by promoting acne positivity and skin inclusivity.
