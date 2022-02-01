Celebrate "Low Vision Awareness Month" With Braille Institute In February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February is "Low Vision Awareness Month" and Braille Institute is offering free online seminars with eye doctors and professional experts discussing important topics - macular degeneration, glaucoma, nutrition and eye health, cancer and the eye, and more. Medical professionals from UCLA Health, UCLA Stein Eye Institute, Doheny Eye Institute, and Retina Consultants San Diego will be speaking. Braille Institute is also providing free low vision consultations on the use of magnification, lighting and other devices to help individuals maximize their remaining vision.
By 2030, the number of Americans with visual impairments is projected to reach 7.2 million, with 5 million having low vision. Low vision is when people have difficulty seeing even with glasses, contact lenses, medicine, or surgery; this makes everyday tasks like reading bills, shopping, and cooking challenging.
Braille Institute offers free Low Vision Rehabilitation Services to help one maintain independence and perform daily tasks. Services and programs include Daily Living Skills classes, one-on-one technology training, audio books, and more. "Those with low vision do not have to give up on activities they love, they just have to learn new ways to do them. We focus on what you can do, not what you can't." said Katie Scheuring, Low Vision Occupational Therapist at Braille Institute.
"Many people think Braille Institute is just for people who are completely blind, but the reality is a majority of the people who come to us have some degree of vision," said Sandy Shin, VP of Marketing & Communications at Braille Institute. "We want people to know we have resources and expertise to help those with low vision, and as your vision changes, we can help you adjust."
Braille Institute offers a full range of free low vision-focused resources and classes/workshops. Content on their website and social media channels include videos, tips, and articles with insight into various Low Vision eye conditions.
Free Low Vision consultations are being offered remotely by videoconference and conducted by certified and licensed Low Vision Specialists. Call 1-800-BRAILLE (272-4553) Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST) to schedule an appointment or visit BrailleInstitute.org to register for a workshop or consultation. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are temporarily only offered remotely.
SOURCE Braille Institute of America
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.