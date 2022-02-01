Cumulative Spending on PON, Cable Broadband Equipment, and Fixed Wireless CPE to Reach $95 B between 2021 and 2026, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, predicts that sales of PON equipment for fiber to the home deployments, cable broadband access equipment, and fixed wireless CPE will all increase from 2021 to 2026, as service providers look to expand both the reach and rate of their fixed broadband services.
"Between national broadband plans, public subsidization, and private equity, spending on broadband infrastructure will see sustained growth through 2024, and will remain strong through 2026," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell'Oro Group. "Competition for broadband subscribers is heating up everywhere, fueling the need for operators to invest heavily in their access networks," added Heynen.
Additional highlights from the Broadband Access 5-Year Forecast Report:
- PON equipment revenue is expected to grow from $8.3 B in 2021 to $9.8 B in 2026, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA.
- Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to reach $2.8 B by 2026, led by shipments of 5G sub-6GHz and 5G Millimeter Wave units.
- Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, and Remote MACPHY Devices) is expected to reach nearly $900 M by 2024, as operators ramp their DOCSIS 4.0 deployments.
About the Report
The Dell'Oro Group Broadband Access 5-Year Forecast Report provides a complete overview of the Broadband Access market with tables covering manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and port/unit shipments for Cable, DSL, PON, and Fixed Wireless equipment. Covered equipment includes Converged Cable Access Platforms (CCAP), Distributed Access Architectures (DAA), DSL Access Multiplexers (DSLAMs), PON Optical Line Terminals (OLTs), Customer Premises Equipment ([CPE] for Cable, DSL, PON, Fixed Wireless), along with Residential WLAN Equipment, including Mesh Routers. For more information about the report, please contact dgsales@delloro.com.
About Dell'Oro Group
Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.
SOURCE Dell'Oro Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.