TRANSPLANT GENOMICS WELCOMES CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER JON FRIEDMAN, MD, FAST

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, welcomes Jon Friedman, MD, FAST as Chief Medical Officer of the company, effective January 31, 2022. Dr. Friedman brings 30 years of experience in delivering innovative solutions for patients with complex medical conditions, healthcare providers, and payors. As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Friedman will provide executive physician leadership to the company's clinical, medical affairs and health economics initiatives.
Prior to joining TGI, Dr. Friedman was the Chief Medical Officer for Optum's Medical Benefit Management programs, overseeing organ transplantation, chronic and end-stage renal disease, and other challenging medical conditions.
Dr. Friedman is similarly passionate about supporting living kidney donors. He was a co-founder of UnitedHealth Group's HERO (Helping Employees Receive Organs) Program which paid lost wages as well as travel and lodging costs to people who donate a kidney to a UHG employee. This program was recognized by the National Kidney Foundation with a Corporate Innovation Award in 2021.
Dr. Friedman was awarded Fellowship honors by The American Society of Transplantation and received an AST Distinguished Service Award for his dedication to living donors. Prior to working for industry, Dr. Friedman earned his MD from Washington University School of Medicine, and completed an internal medicine residency at Abington Memorial Hospital, Pennsylvania along with a geriatric medicine fellowship at University of California, Los Angeles.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Branden Morris
Transplant Genomics
e) brandenmorris@eurofins-tgi.com
p) +1 510-745-4707
About Transplant Genomics
Transplant Genomics is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community, Transplant Genomics is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Transplant Genomics became part of the Eurofins family of companies in 2019.
Learn more about Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com.
About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With 55,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products. Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).
Learn more about Eurofins at http://www.eurofins.com.
SOURCE Eurofins Transplant Genomics
