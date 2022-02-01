DrOwl Partners With SingleCare So Users Can Access Their Medical Records And Save Up To 80% On Individual Prescriptions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DrOwl, a secure, patented, HIPAA-compliant platform enabling users to access, understand and share their medical records, announced today that it has partnered with SingleCare®, the free prescription savings service. Now, DrOwl users have free and convenient access to savings of up to 80% on their medications through an integration with SingleCare.

DrOwl was created to enable consumers to easily access their medical information while also learning more about their health. Through its new partnership with SingleCare, DrOwl users can now quickly reference their prescriptions, access real-time pricing, and save on more than 10,000 medications at nearby pharmacies. SingleCare's prescription discount card has helped millions of consumers save billions on their medications and is accepted at the nation's largest pharmacies and grocers, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid and Meijer.

"We are excited to partner with SingleCare to bring transparency and prescription discounts to our users," said Arvind Raichur, CEO, and Co-Founder, DrOwl. "Being able to afford the prescriptions that are so important to our health can be stressful and overwhelming. This partnership gives consumers the power they need to save money and make more informed healthcare decisions."

According to a KFF health tracking poll, nearly one in three Americans said they've skipped medications prescribed by a doctor because of the cost. DrOwl's partnership with SingleCare empowers consumers by providing price transparency and access to lower cost prescriptions. This helps patients make more informed decisions while saving money and staying healthier longer.

"We're pleased to provide SingleCare prescription savings to DrOwl users through this new partnership," said John Zevzavadjian, President of Enterprise Platform Solutions for RxSense®, SingleCare's parent company. "Affordability of medications remains a challenge for many Americans and this integration delivers SingleCare savings to help more people access and adhere to their prescriptions, leading to healthier lives."

The DrOwl app is a free platform that enables users to securely access, understand, and share their medical records. Users sync their medical information to DrOwl and get a customized Patient Portal with information about their specific conditions, medications, and allergies. Medical records are often presented in clinical terms, which can be confusing for patients. DrOwl provides a custom searchable portal that includes information curated by medical professionals and customized for the user, in easy-to-understand language.

For patients, the lack of transparency and accessibility of medical information are two of the biggest problems facing healthcare today. In DrOwl, medical records are secure, accessible, shareable, and available on-demand. DrOwl allows users to integrate their medical records into one easily accessible, simple-to-use app, that allows families to manage their entire medical information in one place.

About DrOwl

DrOwl is a HIPAA-compliant, secure platform used by both patients and providers to empower a better understanding of their health. Healthcare records belong to the patient. Users can download the DrOwl app and access their medical records for free. Connect to the VA, Medicare, and thousands of other medical providers to receive an accessible, searchable Patient Portal, where patients can combine health records from different sources into one easy-to-understand resource. Share everything on-demand with caregivers, providers, and family members as needed. One health record, infinite uses.

About SingleCare

SingleCare® is the free prescription savings service that offers consumers fast and easy access to consistently low prices on prescription drugs. Powered by its own industry-leading technology, and through its partnerships with the country's largest pharmacies and grocers, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Rite Aid and Meijer, SingleCare improves access and adherence to affordable medications for millions of Americans. Available to use at 35,000 pharmacies nationwide, consumers can find prescription savings in 10 seconds or less through the mobile app or discount cards available on SingleCare.com. SingleCare handles hundreds of thousands of prescriptions per day and has helped millions of people across the U.S. save over $4 billion on their medications. SingleCare and its parent company, RxSense®, have received several prestigious awards, including Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies and Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers. For more information, visit SingleCare.com or download the app on iOS and Android.

