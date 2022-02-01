Call for mentors: Canadian Marketing Association develops mentorship program for marketers from BIPOC, newcomer communities

CMA Marketing Mentors will launch this spring

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) is seeking volunteers to serve as mentors to junior and mid-level marketer mentees from BIPOC and newcomer communities.

CMA Marketing Mentors, an eight-month program expected to launch in the spring, is being developed by the CMA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee with inspiration and input from organizations such as Hire BIPOC, the Pinball Clemons Foundation and Equal as Family. Over the course of the program, mentors and mentees will meet monthly to discuss topics including psychological safety, navigating career journeys, building a personal brand, and leadership skills.

"The CMA Marketing Mentors program seeks to not only elevate diverse voices, but also to ensure that all marketers are receiving the support and guidance they need to shine," says Sartaj Sarkaria, chief of staff, head of professional development and chief diversity officer, CMA. "The CMA is grateful to our supporters and partners who are working with us to bring this initiative to life."

Mentors must be marketers at a director level or above and employed by a CMA member organization. Applicants should have experience with, or a strong commitment to, making the marketing profession more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Mentors and mentees will be matched based on shared interests and goals.

"Historically, marketers from diverse communities have not had equal opportunities, whether for career entry or advancement to leadership roles. Having a mentor can go a long way in helping individuals overcome these barriers," says Patrick Bhang, director, digital merchandising at RBC, and co-chair, CMA DEI committee. "The CMA mentorship program is an important step towards building a new generation of marketing leaders that mirrors the fabric of our country."

Marketers interested in being mentors can email mentorship@thecma.ca. Applicants representing BIPOC and newcomer communities are strongly encouraged; allies and supporters are also welcome to participate.

"Within the marketing profession, there is a collective desire to grow diverse talent and ensure that everyone feels seen, heard and included," says Marème Touré, director, DEI at dentsu, and member, CMA DEI committee. "Bringing mentors and mentees from across Canada together will help turn this aspiration into a reality."

CMA's DEI partners include RBC, dentsu, BMO, Microsoft, Kaiser & Partners, Canadian Tire and Loblaw.

About the Canadian Marketing Association

The CMA's purpose is to embolden Canadian marketers to make a powerful impact on business in Canada. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada's major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations.

SOURCE Canadian Marketing Association