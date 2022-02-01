Call for mentors: Canadian Marketing Association develops mentorship program for marketers from BIPOC, newcomer communities

CMA Marketing Mentors will launch this spring
TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) is seeking volunteers to serve as mentors to junior and mid-level marketer mentees from BIPOC and newcomer communities.
CMA Marketing Mentors, an eight-month program expected to launch in the spring, is being developed by the CMA's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) committee with inspiration and input from organizations such as Hire BIPOC, the Pinball Clemons Foundation and Equal as Family. Over the course of the program, mentors and mentees will meet monthly to discuss topics including psychological safety, navigating career journeys, building a personal brand, and leadership skills.
"The CMA Marketing Mentors program seeks to not only elevate diverse voices, but also to ensure that all marketers are receiving the support and guidance they need to shine," says Sartaj Sarkaria, chief of staff, head of professional development and chief diversity officer, CMA. "The CMA is grateful to our supporters and partners who are working with us to bring this initiative to life."
Mentors must be marketers at a director level or above and employed by a CMA member organization. Applicants should have experience with, or a strong commitment to, making the marketing profession more diverse, equitable and inclusive. Mentors and mentees will be matched based on shared interests and goals.
"Historically, marketers from diverse communities have not had equal opportunities, whether for career entry or advancement to leadership roles. Having a mentor can go a long way in helping individuals overcome these barriers," says Patrick Bhang, director, digital merchandising at RBC, and co-chair, CMA DEI committee. "The CMA mentorship program is an important step towards building a new generation of marketing leaders that mirrors the fabric of our country."
Marketers interested in being mentors can email mentorship@thecma.ca. Applicants representing BIPOC and newcomer communities are strongly encouraged; allies and supporters are also welcome to participate.
"Within the marketing profession, there is a collective desire to grow diverse talent and ensure that everyone feels seen, heard and included," says Marème Touré, director, DEI at dentsu, and member, CMA DEI committee. "Bringing mentors and mentees from across Canada together will help turn this aspiration into a reality."
CMA's DEI partners include RBC, dentsu, BMO, Microsoft, Kaiser & Partners, Canadian Tire and Loblaw.
About the Canadian Marketing Association
The CMA's purpose is to embolden Canadian marketers to make a powerful impact on business in Canada. We provide opportunities for our members from coast to coast to develop professionally, to contribute to marketing thought leadership, to build strong networks, and to strengthen the regulatory climate for business success. Our Chartered Marketer (CM) designation signifies that recipients are highly qualified and up to date with best practices, as reflected in the Canadian Marketing Code of Ethics and Standards. We represent virtually all of Canada's major business sectors, and all marketing disciplines, channels and technologies. Our Consumer Centre helps Canadians better understand their rights and obligations.
SOURCE Canadian Marketing Association
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.