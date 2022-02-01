Mobility Scooter Market to Cross US$ 2.33 Bn by 2031, Says TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobility scooter market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031, says a recent market research study by TMR. The revival of the automotive industry, including the mobility scooter segment after the economic slump due to COVID-19 is attracting sales in the mobility scooter market.
Furthermore, manufacturers of mobility scooters are re-establishing their business and shifting focus toward innovation to recover from the losses incurred during the pandemic. Relaxation on movement of individuals for economies to revive is also creating opportunities in the mobility scooter market.
North America and Europe are prominent regions in the mobility scooter market. Significant role of governments in North America to promote the use of mobility scooters, along with the availability of subsidies to purchase these vehicles is favorable for the growth of the mobility scooter market in the region. Europe held a key share of the mobility scooter market in the recent past. Large volume manufacture of mobility scooters in the U.K. contributes to the growth of the mobility scooter market in Europe.
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14141
Mobility Scooter Market – Key Findings of Report
- Demand for mobility scooters among the disabled population due to their excellent features of comfort, maneuverability, and convenience is creating ample opportunities in the mobility scooter market. Favorable schemes for the purchase of mobility scooters such as the Affordable Care Act in the U.S. that offers subsidies is leading to elevated sales of these vehicles.
- Rising awareness to reduce pollution associated with fossil fuel vehicles is leading to a shift toward electric vehicles. Role of governments and environmentalists to promote the advantages of electric vehicles coupled with rising demand for energy conserving vehicles impels growth of the mobility scooter market.
- Sales growth in the mobility scooter market benefits from advancements in battery technology, along with development of innovative batteries for use in electronic vehicles. Advanced batteries help improve the range of mobility scooters by reducing the overall weight and reducing the time required to charge the vehicle. Development of lithium-ion batteries and zinc-manganese oxide is helping to improve the overall performance of mobility scooters.
- Demand for four-wheel mobility scooters is anticipated to be at the fore among other vehicle types in the mobility scooter market
- Desire of consumers to travel on mobility scooters with good power range accounts for 10-20 miles battery range segment to hold a key share of the mobility scooter market in the recent past
Request a report sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14141
Mobility Scooter Market – Growth Drivers
- Significant role of governments to promote the use mobility scooters among disabled and geriatric population fuels the growth of the mobility scooter market
- Rising shift toward electric vehicles to support environment conservation goals stimulates the adoption of mobility scooters
Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Mobility Scooter Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=14141
Mobility Scooter Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the mobility scooter market are;
- Afikim Electric Vehicles
- Golden Technologies Inc.
- Drive Medical design and Manufacturing EV Rider LLC
- Invacare Corporation
- Merits Co. Ltd.
- Quingo
- WHILL Inc.
- Amigo Mobility International Inc.
- Excel Mobility
- Hoveround Corp.
- Medical Depot Inc.
- Pride Mobility Products
- Sunrise Medical
Global Mobility Scooter Market: Segmentation
- Mobility Scooter Market, by Type
- Small (Less than 110 Cm)
- Medium (110-150 Cm)
- Large (More than 150 Cm)
- Mobility Scooter Market, by Application
- In-House
- Outdoor
- Off-Road
- Mobility Scooter Market, by Number of Wheels
- Three Wheel
- Four Wheel
- Others
- Mobility Scooter Market, by Battery Range
- Less than 10 Miles
- 10-20 Miles
- More than 20 Miles
- Mobility Scooter Market, by End-user
- Personal Use
- Institutional Use
- Mobility Scooter Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South America
Browse Latest Automotive & Transport Industry Research Reports by TMR:
- Hypercars Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/hypercar-market.html
- Last Mile Delivery Transportation Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/last-mile-delivery-transportation-market.html
- Electric Vehicle Market- https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/electric-vehicle-market.html
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ
Contact
Mr Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY - 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/mobility-scooter-market.htm
SOURCE Transparency Market Research
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.