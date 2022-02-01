MAXX Potential Launches New Website, Creating More Opportunities for Careers in Tech

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MAXX Potential, a company focused on finding and developing tech talent, has announced the launch of its new website and invites corporate IT teams, future technologists, educators, and those interested in exploring the tech industry, to visit. Discover how MAXX Potential is helping solve the tech talent shortage through paid apprenticeship opportunities for anyone interested in embarking upon or switching to a career in technology.
As per the latest findings of the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the national count of those who voluntarily left their jobs reached a record 3 percent in September 2021, with more than 20 million resignations between May and September alone, make up the driving force known as the Great Resignation. Many Americans are capitalizing on the current trends by going back to school or making a change in their career trajectory.
"We have the privilege of being the gateway for people who want to jumpstart their careers in technology by providing opportunities to gain experience working for real clients with close mentorship by the MAXX Potential team," says Rob Simms, Managing Partner. "Along with fostering the talent and skills of high-potential candidates, our Apprenticeship Alumni move onto high-paying roles, which has helped to fill vacancies during a time when IT leaders have an increased demand for talent. Through mentoring, networking, and professional development, MAXX Potential is delivering value to everyone involved."
MAXX Potential is a resource for the following:
- Companies looking to adopt an Apprenticeship approach to build a talented, U.S.-based tech team complete with members who are eager to learn and excel
- Educators and Public Sector Leaders seeking meaningful internship alternatives and work-based learning experiences for their students
- Individuals hoping to enhance their current skills and acquire new ones while gaining the experience necessary to kickstart a lasting career in technology
"During the past two years, we've seen a surge of interest from businesses who are struggling to hire new talent," says Elizabeth Papile, Marketing Director. "With our new website, we're thrilled to provide every visitor with easier access to the tools and resources they need to meet their unique objectives. We look forward to working with educators and businesses to develop the next generation of tech talent."
For more information on MAXX Potential, please visit https://maxxpotential.com/.
About MAXX Potential
MAXX Potential helps organizations diversify and strengthen their tech talent pipeline. Founded by industry leaders, we understand the continuous challenge IT leaders face: the need to deliver more with less, while at the same time building a strong team and planning for the future. MAXX Potential has created a one-of-its-kind type of program that benefits everyone and truly puts people first.
Our approach enables us to attract high-potential aspiring technologists and get them delivering value right away; while simultaneously building their skill sets with mentorship from our experienced team. This highly versatile and flexible design makes it possible for us to offer high-quality services at costs comparable to offshore companies. We are also able to offer our customers a dependable, reliable talent pipeline that they might otherwise be missing out on.
