Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and Network named Recipient of the American Cancer Society Lodging Grant for Cancer Patients Receiving Treatment

DETROIT, Feb. 01, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute was recently awarded a $50,000 lodging grant by the American Cancer Society to help eliminate the financial barriers of cancer treatment. These funds will be used to address the lodging needs of cancer patients receiving treatment in Detroit and throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network, which reaches patients in 46-counties throughout Michigan.
An estimated 62,150 Michigan residents will learn they have cancer this year. The cost of lodging near their treatment center may be one of their most significant roadblocks in getting the specialized care they need.
"Disparities predominantly arise from inequities in work, wealth, income, education, housing and overall standard of living, as well as social barriers to high-quality cancer prevention, early detection and treatment services," said Dr. Kathleen Goss, Vice President of Cancer Control, American Cancer Society. "The Society collaborates with community health partners to reach individuals for whom those inequities create a barrier to cancer treatment."
"At Karmanos, we are committed to providing our patients with the care and resources they need during cancer treatment. Battling cancer is a burden in itself. Having to travel out of town for access to the best care team members and treatment offerings should not be a part of the burden," said Lauren Lawrence, vice president, Karmanos Cancer Network. "The ACS Lodging Grant allows us to alleviate the burden of travel and increase access to patients who want their best chance forward."
To learn more about supportive services at Karmanos, call 1-800-KARMANOS (1-800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org.
About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute
Karmanos Cancer Institute is a leader in transformative cancer care, research and education through courage, commitment and compassion. Our vision is a world free of cancer. As part of McLaren Health Care, Karmanos is the largest provider of cancer care and research in the state of Michigan. For more than 75 years, our administrative and research headquarters, along with our premier specialty cancer hospital, have been located in downtown Detroit. Our 15 network sites throughout the state deliver market-leading cancer care and clinical trials conveniently to the communities where many of our patients live. Karmanos is recognized by the National Cancer Institute as one of the best cancer centers in the nation. Our academic partnership with the Wayne State University School of Medicine provides the framework for cancer research and education – defining new standards of care and improving survivorship. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
About the American Cancer Society
The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.
