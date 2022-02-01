Now You See It, Now You Don't Pella Launches Latest Innovation: Hidden Screen

PELLA, Iowa, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pella Corporation unveiled its latest innovation today – the Hidden Screen – and the company was met with resounding excitement from homeowners. Drawing on decades of screen design and innovation, the Hidden Screen is the industry's first and only hidden screen for vinyl windows among leading national window brands.
Intuitively designed, the screen appears when you open your window and folds away when the window is closed. It is the latest innovation following the company's award-winning launch of last year's Easy-Slide Operator hardware solution.
"Customers want two things from their screens: keep the bugs out and let the fresh air in," said Jenn Tuetken, senior design and insights manager, Pella Corporation. "What they don't want is the hassle of cleaning or storing the screen, and they certainly don't want screens to take away from the aesthetic appeal of their home. Hidden Screen solves all of that."
More than 87 percent of Pella's windows today are sold with screens and vinyl windows make up more than half of the total window market.
"When we look across our product portfolio, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an innovative screen option for our mass market vinyl windows – Pella 250 Series," said Tuetken.
Homeowners are choosing vinyl windows because of their low maintenance, energy efficiency and affordability. Now, the convenience and crystal-clear views Hidden Screen brings to vinyl windows is anticipated to be another Pella crowd-pleaser in the marketplace.
Launching on Pella 250 Series
The easy-to-use Hidden Screen is not visible when the window is closed, providing the clearest view and more natural light into the home. It stays clean and undamaged, being hidden and stored from the elements when not in use. Designed to be durable and long-lasting the Hidden Screen was tested to 9,400 cycles, which is equivalent to opening and closing your windows once a day for 25 years.
Hidden Screen is available now for homeowners on Pella 250 Series single-hung, double-hung or sliding windows through a local Pella showroom and will be available to professionals in late 2022.
For more information about Hidden Screen and other products crafted by Pella, visit pella.com.
About Pella Corporation
Pella Corporation designs and manufacturers windows and doors for residential homes and commercial applications. The company is headquartered in Pella, Iowa and employs more than 9,500 people with 17 manufacturing locations and more than 200 showrooms across the country. For more information, visit pressroom.pella.com.
SOURCE Pella Corporation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.