BTIS Announces Exclusive Access to Newly Expanded Workers' Compensation Insurance

ROCKLIN, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Builders & Tradesmen's Insurance Services, Inc. (BTIS), a managing general agency focused on serving small businesses with end-to-end insurance solutions, is pleased to announce exclusive access to a newly expanded workers' compensation coverage option – now available in six states.

This broad market access is accessible in California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Texas, with additional states coming soon. Over 400 eligible class codes are available, including recently added options for truckers, cannabis ventures and ghost-policies. New ventures are encouraged – carpentry, wallboard, painting, trucking and many others will be considered. Coverage is provided by an A- (Excellent) rated carrier by A.M. Best.

"We are thrilled to offer our clients exclusive access to this broad insurance product, along with a simplified quoting and binding process," says Paul Holbein, CEO of BTIS. "With new payment plan options, coverage in more states and online bind confirmation, it's truly never been easier to secure the best insurance options out there. As this program expands, we look forward to working with an even wider range of businesses to meet their work comp needs."

This expansion of workers' compensation insurance comes at an opportune time, as new construction is predicted to reach unprecedented heights in 2022. As the demand for coverage rises, it is increasingly vital for insurance providers to address the liability concerns that are unique to this market.

Founded in Rocklin, California in 1988, BTIS is committed to commercial insurance coverages such as general liability, small business, workers' compensation, commercial auto, builders' risk, and inland marine – in addition to excess and surplus (E&S) products and contractors' license bonds. Visit my.btisinc.com to learn more.

About BTIS

Part of the Amynta Group, BTIS is a nationwide insurance intermediary with a small business attitude that believes in building and fostering solid relationships through communication and genuine concern for their customers. BTIS offers a wide range of commercial lines and is focused on developing and implementing cutting edge technology to provide individual service, exceptional value, ease of use, and rapid turnaround times.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

