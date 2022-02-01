HIGH QA BRINGS REVOLUTIONARY QMS INTO CANADA

HAZLET, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High QA®, a provider of quality management software solutions that enable manufacturing companies to efficiently create, manage and monitor all quality requirements across manufactured parts, today announced the opening of an office in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, to accommodate continued growth in Canada and leverage the area's diverse manufacturing talent pool.

The High QA office in the metropolitan Toronto area will provide sales, training, implementation, support and professional services as well as product development for its manufacturing quality management software (QMS) to Canadian aerospace, automotive, oil and energy, medical and other manufacturing companies.

The company's comprehensive manufacturing quality software enables the $174 billion Canadian manufacturing industry to substantially improve quality productivity and efficiency by 5-10 times. Significant gains in quality are recognized from automating and optimizing quality management from the planning phase (2D and 3D), through in-process and final inspection, inspection data collection, real time SPC data collection, FAI, APQP/PPAP submission documentation packaging and supply chain management.

"The Canadian manufacturing industry has continued to grow year over year which has created the need for a local office," said Sam Golan, High QA Founder and CEO. "The world is expanding for Canadian goods and our quality management software is not just opening new markets, it is changing the ways these goods are produced."

Find out more about High QA products and services at www.HighQA.com.

About High QA

High QA is a leading provider of integrated quality management software solutions (QMS) for any size company in all major manufacturing industries. Inspection Manager™, built on the High QA 360™ platform, optimizes and automates the entire quality process creating a seamless partnership and collaboration with supply chains. It provides quality insights above and beyond pass/fail, eliminates human interpretation errors and reduces quality control bottlenecks. This ensures products meet specifications, are delivered on time and comply with applicable standards. With extensive industry experience, High QA keeps its customers and partners at the forefront of Quality 4.0 and manufacturing technology.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-qa-brings-revolutionary-qms-into-canada-301467088.html

SOURCE High QA