HIGH QA BRINGS REVOLUTIONARY QMS INTO CANADA

HAZLET, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High QA®, a provider of quality management software solutions that enable manufacturing companies to efficiently create, manage and monitor all quality requirements across manufactured parts, today announced the opening of an office in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada, to accommodate continued growth in Canada and leverage the area's diverse manufacturing talent pool.
The High QA office in the metropolitan Toronto area will provide sales, training, implementation, support and professional services as well as product development for its manufacturing quality management software (QMS) to Canadian aerospace, automotive, oil and energy, medical and other manufacturing companies.
The company's comprehensive manufacturing quality software enables the $174 billion Canadian manufacturing industry to substantially improve quality productivity and efficiency by 5-10 times. Significant gains in quality are recognized from automating and optimizing quality management from the planning phase (2D and 3D), through in-process and final inspection, inspection data collection, real time SPC data collection, FAI, APQP/PPAP submission documentation packaging and supply chain management.
"The Canadian manufacturing industry has continued to grow year over year which has created the need for a local office," said Sam Golan, High QA Founder and CEO. "The world is expanding for Canadian goods and our quality management software is not just opening new markets, it is changing the ways these goods are produced."
Find out more about High QA products and services at www.HighQA.com.
About High QA
High QA is a leading provider of integrated quality management software solutions (QMS) for any size company in all major manufacturing industries. Inspection Manager™, built on the High QA 360™ platform, optimizes and automates the entire quality process creating a seamless partnership and collaboration with supply chains. It provides quality insights above and beyond pass/fail, eliminates human interpretation errors and reduces quality control bottlenecks. This ensures products meet specifications, are delivered on time and comply with applicable standards. With extensive industry experience, High QA keeps its customers and partners at the forefront of Quality 4.0 and manufacturing technology.
SOURCE High QA
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.