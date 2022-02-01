DiabetesSisters Welcomes New Board Chair Deborah Greenwood and New Vice-Chair Heather Walker

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiabetesSisters is pleased to announce the appointment of Deborah A. Greenwood, Ph.D., RN, BC-ADM, CDCES, FADCES, to the position of Board Chair and Heather R. Walker, Ph.D., to the position of Vice-Chair effective January 28, 2022. Greenwood and Walker, along with current board members, are instrumental in setting DiabetesSisters-related policies, fundraising, and representing the organization to the community.

Deborah A. Greenwood was elected to the DiabetesSisters board in 2016 and served in the role of Vice-Chair. She is currently Manager, Medical Science Liaison on the Clinical Education team at Dexcom. Greenwood is a co-founder of A Fresh POV for You, a blog to guide healthcare professionals in a solution-focused approach to practice. She has a Ph.D. in nursing science and healthcare leadership, is a diabetes care and education specialist, a researcher, and a clinical nurse specialist, board-certified in advanced diabetes management. Greenwood is an Adjunct, Assistant Professor at the University of Texas Health, San Antonio, School of Nursing, and was the 2015 President of AADE (now the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists).

Heather R. Walker was elected to the DiabetesSisters board in 2020. Walker is the Associate Director of Qualitative Research at the University of Utah Health. She holds a Ph.D. in disability studies and a certificate in disability ethics from the University of Illinois Chicago. Walker's research covers a breadth of health-related topics, while focusing on the cultural and social aspects of diabetes. For the last 12 years, Walker has been engaged in diabetes communities as a diabetes advocate and activist. Her social ties to various diabetes communities both online and off stem from a deeply held commitment to improving the lives of people with diabetes everywhere. Her recent book, (Un)doing Diabetes: Representation, Disability, Culture, will be published at the end of January. In the meantime, Walker continues to publish in diabetes and health-related journals.

"We welcome the expertise and experience that Drs. Greenwood and Walker bring to DiabetesSisters Board of Directors. Together, they join our diverse group of Directors and will be vital to furthering the organization's mission and reach more women with diabetes in need of our programs," said Anna Norton, MS, CEO of DiabetesSisters.

About DiabetesSisters:

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, DiabetesSisters is the only organization nationwide focusing exclusively on women living with diabetes. Our mission is to improve the health and quality of life of women living with and at risk of diabetes and to advocate on their behalf. DiabetesSisters has a nearly 50,000+ member peer network that unites women with diabetes for the purpose of support, education, and advocacy. Signature programs include monthly peer support meetings (PODS Meetups); the Welcoming Diversity, Elevating Voices Program; Annual Leadership Institute for volunteer leaders; online expert articles, blog posts, forums; and conferences. For more information, visit diabetessisters.org.

Media Contact

Anna Norton, DiabetesSisters, 201.233.0002, info@diabetessisters.org

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

SOURCE DiabetesSisters