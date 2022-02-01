Good Source Foods® Continues to Innovate with Expansion of Healthy Snack Line

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Source Foods announced today the expansion of its snack line with the addition of Ancient Grains clusters for mindful eaters of all ages. Good Source Snacks® Ancient Grains are filled with superfoods and grains sealed in heart-healthy chocolate. Consumers are snacking more and Good Source Snacks hits on the hottest trends: Portion controlled, functional benefits and low in sugar. These low-calorie snacks satisfy with a crunch and are formulated with a proprietary blend of ancient grains and high cocoa mass chocolate infused with omega 3 and 6 oils.
Good Source Snacks was first to market with dayparted functional snacks in 2019 and continued to innovate through COVID to develop the new Ancient Grains heart healthy formula. With the news that many are gaining weight, the team wanted to develop a low-calorie snack with a mouth-friendly crunch to help consumers snack healthy. The line launches with three flavors: Quinoa Crunch, Hemp Hearts, and Simply Seeds. All are under 150 calories. Good Source Snacks are all natural, non-GMO, gluten free and Fair Trade.
"Our brand is focused on delivering healthy snacks that taste good," said John Byrnes, Founder and CEO of Good Source Foods. "Our management team is committed to continuously expanding the line with innovative products that satisfy appetites with all-natural nutrition without unnecessary, hidden calories that encourage overeating."
Both snack lines are in bold silver and black packaging to attract consumers and stand out on shelf. Expect to see more innovation coming from Good Source Foods with additional new products in the works. Byrnes goes on to state, "We're in this for the long-term mission to help consumers 'Get Healthy, Stay Healthy and Enjoy Life.'"
About Good Source Foods
Good Source Foods is a mindful snack brand launched with the purpose to redefine the better-for-you snack category. We are all about providing consumers with low sugar, nutritional snacks that taste good. We start with delicious dark chocolate that's infused with heart healthy omega oils to give it a rich, clean taste. Then we add fruits, nuts, grains, vitamins and minerals that deliver all-natural whole food goodness, just like nature intended. Our mission is to help consumers get healthy, stay healthy and enjoy life. Good Source Foods is based in St. Francis, WI and distributes nationally to like-minded retailers. Learn more at www.goodsourcefoods.com.
