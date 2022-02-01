Connect For Education Announces the Release of its new course OnAfrican American Music (OAAM)

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

"One of the most powerful forces in the contemporary global music scene, and therefore deserving of a much broader study, is African American music."

- Stan Breckenridge , Fulbright Scholar, professor, and musician.

Connect For Education, Inc. (C4E), a leading provider of EdTech platforms and courseware, is honored to commemorate Black History Month 2022 with the announcement of the release of its new music course OnAfrican American Music (OAAM). Starting from the 1600s to the present, OAAM illuminates the historical depth and profound impact of African American music in both the United States and the world.

Drawing from the contributions of highly respected scholars and musicians, OAAM is filled with a wealth of resources that expand learners' awareness, appreciation, and knowledge of the diversity and richness of this vibrant musical tradition. Learn more about OAAM .

OnAfrican American Music is the latest addition to C4E's catalog of online music courses powered by OnMusic Companion , a fully-integrated learning platform that provides flexible and affordable access to a wide-ranging collection of music assets and interactive instructional tools for music instructors.

As one of the first comprehensive online courses on this subject, OAAM takes learners on an epic journey of discovery through the many genres of African American music—both secular and religious—such as plantation songs, folk spirituals, ragtime, blues, jazz, gospel, R&B, freedom songs, hip-hop, and neo-soul. Simultaneously, the course provides an accurate history of the pivotal role music has played in shaping the lives of African Americans. Brandon Reid, Education & Development Manager of the National Museum of African American Music , has called this work "an important addition to the resources available for educators to feel confident teaching American history through the lens of Black music and the many songs that have told our collective stories."

To make this exciting learning experience available to the widest possible audience, OAAM will be offered as an Independent Study Program led by the authors, as well as a for-credit course at academic institutions nationwide. Campus Without Walls , an educational initiative that leverages the power of public schools and technology to promote greater equity, access, opportunity, and liberation for all, will soon announce an OAAM pilot for K-12 students.

To discover the inspiration, passion, and hope for the future that OAAM embodies, we invite you to attend an exciting online live event with the authors scheduled at 1 pm EST on February 17th.

