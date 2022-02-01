HOP WTR HEADS INTO 2022 WITH ZEST: INTRODUCING LIME

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HOP WTR - a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients - is introducing Lime to the flavor roster. The new refreshing and hydrating flavor delivers a tart, sunny flavor with crisp, bold hops. Plus, like all HOP WTR beverages, this brew is made with no calories, no carbs, and no sugar.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Lime to the HOP WTR line-up," said Nick Taranto, Co-Founder HOP WTR. "Lime is a universally appealing and refreshing flavor in it's own right and can be easily adapted to an array of mocktail creations - we're looking at you, Michelada. As we explore healthier resolutions in the new year, HOP WTR Lime is the perfect beverage sidekick."

Joining HOP WTR's Classic, Blood Orange and Mango flavors, Lime applies the proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics that burst with mood-boosting benefits while tasting crisp, light, and satisfying. Citra, Amarillo, Mosaic and Azacca hops, deliver a citrusy, piney flavor that evokes a tasty lager or IPA. The stress-busting stack of adaptogens and nootropics, including ashwagandha and L-Theanine, is specifically formulated to help you unwind and destress, providing guilt-free, hop-filled relaxation without the alcohol, calories, carbs, gluten or sugar.

"Lime holds the largest volume share in the flavored sparkling water category and yet has seen little innovation within non-alcoholic beer until now," added Jordan Bass, co-founder HOP WTR. "We are all about providing great tasting non-alcoholic options so no one has to choose between having fun or missing out. Consumers will get that same satisfaction cracking into a can of HOP WTR Lime as dunking a wedge into their favorite Mexican lager."



HOP WTR is available nationwide at HOPWTR.com, goPuff and Amazon, as well as all Erewhon BevMo!, and Foxtrot locations. HOP WTR is also available at select Ralphs, HEB, HyVee and Total Wine locations. For more information, please visit HOPWTR.com and follow on Instagram @HOPWTR.

ABOUT HOP WTR

HOP WTR is a non-alcoholic brew of crisp, bold hops, sparkling water and mood-boosting ingredients, purposefully crafted with no calories and no sugar. Our proprietary blend of stress-busting hops, adaptogens and nootropics makes our brew burst with healthy benefits and a crisp, light and satisfying taste. It's the ultimate booze-free, calorie-free refreshment of choice for beer lovers. Meet HOP WTR, The Healthy Way to Hops.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hop-wtr-heads-into-2022-with-zest-introducing-lime-301472128.html

SOURCE HOP WTR