Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Five New Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board Appointments

BEDFORD, Texas, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced an expansion of its Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of five new members.

"We are honored to have such distinguished experts in retinal disorders and gene therapy join us as advisers. The fact that top key opinion leaders are joining us speaks to how innovative our therapies are and how impactful they will be on patients' lives," said Nanoscope President and CSO, Samarendra Mohanty, Ph.D. "Their guidance will be invaluable as we advance our clinical development of gene therapies to restore vision in patients blinded by retinal diseases."

New members include:

David S. Boyer , M.D., Senior Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in Southern California .

, M.D., Senior Partner, Retina-Vitreous Associates Medical Group in . Jeff Heier , M.D., Co-President and Medical Director, Ophthalmic Consultants of Boston and Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, Tufts University School of Medicine

, M.D., Co-President and Medical Director, Ophthalmic Consultants of and Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, Peter Kaiser , M.D., Director of the Center of Ocular Research and Evaluation, Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology

, M.D., Director of the Center of Ocular Research and Evaluation, Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology Stephen Kaminsky , Ph.D., Professor of Research in Genetic Medicine and Associate Director, Gene Therapy Core, Weill Cornell Medical College.

, Ph.D., Professor of Research in Genetic Medicine and Associate Director, Gene Therapy Core, Weill Cornell Medical College. Steven Gray , Ph.D., Associate Professor, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and Director of the Viral Vector Facility.

They join an existing group of distinguished advisory board members (SriniVas R. Sadda, M.D., Michael Singer, M.D., Stephen H. Tsang, M.D, Ph.D.; Vittorio Porciatti, D.Sc.; Paul Yang, M.D., Ph.D.; Thomas Yorio, Ph.D.; and Sai Chavala, M.D.), who are advising Nanoscope on inherited retinal disorders, macular degenerations, scientific affairs, and cell-gene therapies.

Nanoscope has received orphan drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Stargardt disease. The company is conducting double-masked, sham-controlled, multisite Phase 2b clinical trials in the U.S. for RP and is expanding into macular degeneration with another multisite Phase 2 trial on Stargardt disease.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing optogenetic therapies for giving sight to the millions of blind individuals suffering from retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's pipeline includes optogenetics based retinal regeneration therapy for patients with RP, Stargardt disease, and other inherited retinal disorders as well as macular degenerations. Nanoscope is also advancing a proprietary non-viral laser gene delivery platform for targeted gene therapy of geographic atrophies. For more information visit: https://nanostherapeutics.com/

Contact:

Dan Eramian

Opus Biotech Communications

pr@nanostherapeutics.com

425-306-8716

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanoscope-therapeutics-announces-five-new-clinical-and-scientific-advisory-board-appointments-301472378.html

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics