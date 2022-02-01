OPSENS ANNOUNCES ABIOMED 4-YEAR SUPPLY AGREEMENT EXTENSION TO 2028

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company") OPS OPSSF, a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering innovative solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced a four-year extension of its supply agreement with Abiomed, Inc. ("Abiomed") to continue supplying OpSens' Sensor Technology for Abiomed's Impella® heart pump through April 2028.

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing collaboration with Abiomed in the integration of our optical sensing technology into the Impella heart pump. This partnership clearly highlights the benefits of our optical technology for cardiac applications, demonstrating the accuracy of our measurement technology as well as the quality of our manufacturing capabilities," said Louis Laflamme, President and CEO of Opsens.

About OpSens Inc. (www.OpSens.com or www.OpSensmedical.com)

OpSens focuses mainly in interventional cardiology. The Company offers an advanced optical-based pressure guidewire that aims at improving the clinical outcome of patients with coronary artery disease. Its flagship product, the OptoWire, is a second-generation fiber optic pressure guidewire designed to provide the lowest drift in the industry and excellent lesions access. The OptoWire has been used in the diagnosis and treatment of over 150,000 patients in more than 30 countries. It is approved for sale in the United States, European Union, Japan, and Canada.

OpSens is also involved in industrial activities in developing, manufacturing, and installing innovative fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications.

