Wellfield Technologies' wholly owned subsidiary MoneyClip joins Paytechs of Canada - the Influential Voice for Technology Leaders Operating in the Canadian Payments Sector

Paytechs of Canada ("Paytechs") is an association comprised of leaders in the Canadian Fintech, payment processing, and financial sectors.

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Wellfield Technologies Inc. WFLD (FRANKFURT: K8D) (the "Company" or "Wellfield"), is pleased to announce that it has joined Paytechs, a not-for-profit member association, that acts as the definitive, harmonized voice for technology companies operating in Canada, that hold and move money. The Company sees integration with DeFi communities and the overall ecosystem as a key objective for 2022 as it begins to launch solutions under both its Seamless protocol-layer brand and MoneyClip application-layer brand.

Management Commentary

Chanan Steinhart, Co-founder/Board Member of Wellfield and CEO of MoneyClip commented, "As the regulatory landscape locally and globally continues to evolve, MoneyClip is looking for opportunities to be an active stakeholder in regulatory discussions and also to strengthen community relationships and leverage collaborative opportunities with talented contributors in the space. Paytechs of Canada has created a strong and growing ecosystem in Canada built on a mission and goals that strongly resonate with our own values. MoneyClip aims to provide consumers the best possible experience and we are grateful to be a member with Paytechs as we both seek to offer greater choice, improve critical infrastructure and broaden access to Canadians."

About Wellfield Technologies

Wellfield is focused on unlocking the power of decentralized finance (DeFi) by building open and accessible decentralized protocols and also blockchain based consumer products. Seamless - the Company's protocol layer brand - focuses on solutions that enhance and optimize liquidity in the Ethereum ecosystem, make Bitcoin compatible with DeFi, and enable decentralized cross blockchain exchange. MoneyClip - Wellfield's application layer brand - is powered by DeFi to enhance everyday financial products and make money work for the way people live.

