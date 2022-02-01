GenTech Scientific and Conquer Scientific Combine to Become Global Leader in the Used and Refurbished Scientific Instruments Market

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purity Scientific LLC, a parent company of GenTech Scientific which is a leading provider and servicer of refurbished scientific instruments, announced that it has acquired Conquer Scientific. The acquisition combined two industry leaders, allowing us to be number one in the world with a robust service network, unmatched resources, and an unparalleled inventory of refurbished analytical instruments.
Located in San Diego, California, Conquer Scientific refurbishes, sells, and services analytical instruments. Conquer has differentiated their market position with their scientific expertise in such areas as method validation, training, and troubleshooting. Conquer Scientific and GenTech Scientific will maintain their brand identities, while leveraging the resources and synergies created by combining two industry-leading competitors. Conquer founder, Dr. Fatih Büyüksönmez, will continue as an executive resource of both companies as Chief Scientific Officer.
Company executives expressed their excitement about the acquisition. "As a scientist, I see the combined inventory and thought leadership of the joint entities as a tremendous asset, we now have many more instruments and solutions to offer customers to support their research," commented Dr. Fatih Büyüksönmez.
GenTech's CEO, Mike Lippa, further addressed the importance of customer satisfaction. He shared, "As the market continues to expand, combining these two companies adds technical capabilities and provides coast-to-coast service coverage, improving response times and validating the value propositions that customers of both companies have grown to appreciate."
GenTech's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Yvette Pagano, added, "This acquisition is a classic case of how 1+1 can equal 5. GenTech's location in Western New York State and Conquer's location in Southern California are geographic bullseyes to service our fastest growing sectors: biotech, academia, and cannabis. Not to mention the proximity to Canada and Mexico."
Both portfolio companies, GenTech Scientific and Conquer Scientific, are held by Lakelet Capital LLC, under Purity Scientific. The managing partner of Lakelet Capital, Randy Bianchi, shared Lakelet's enthusiasm for continuing to focus on and support portfolio companies in this fast-growing market. "Having the opportunity to combine two great companies is rewarding, particularly when both companies have proven leadership, shared core values and celebrate tenured and happy clients."
About Conquer Scientific: Founded in 2007 in San Diego, California by Fatih Büyüksönmez, Ph.D., Conquer's goal has been to provide researchers with high-quality, pre-owned analytical instruments at affordable cost, along with expert service and support. For more information, please visit conquerscientific.com.
About GenTech Scientific: Founded in 1996, GenTech Scientific is located in Arcade, New York. A pioneer in the refurbished instruments industry. For more information, please visit gentechscientific.com.
About Lakelet Capital LLC: Lakelet Capital is a Buffalo-based private equity firm that invests in the lower middle market companies to steadily grow and transition into longevity. For more information, please visit lakeletcapital.com.
Contacts
Mike Lippa, CEO -GenTech Scientific
Phone: 585-492-1068
Email: mlippa@gentechscientific.com | mlippa@conquerscientific.com
Randy Bianchi, Managing Partner -Lakelet Capital LLC
Phone: 716-277-0502
Email: rbianchi@lakeletcapital.com
SOURCE GenTech Scientific
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
