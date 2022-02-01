Aaron's Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN, a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2021 financial results scheduled for release after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Chief Executive Officer, Douglas A. Lindsay, and Chief Financial Officer, C. Kelly Wall, will host the call.
The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's call and using access code 423617. For international participants the number is 1-929-526-1599, and access code 423617. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.
About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. AAN, is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com.
SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.
