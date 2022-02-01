Talisker Announces more High Grade Results from Bralorne West Focused Around the 55 Vein

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Talisker Resources Ltd. ("Talisker" or the "Company") TSK TSKFF is pleased to announce high-grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 43.48 g/t Au over 1.30 metres (SB-2021-096) and 12.72 g/t Au over 1.50 metres within 8.43 g/t Au over 3.25 metres (SB-2021-096) on the 55 and 228 veins respectively at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project.

Key Points:

The drill holes disclosed in this release are located within the Bralorne West block and are focused on the 55 HW and 55 veins.

Resource drilling completed on the 55 and 55HW veins now totals 48 holes.

Hole SB-2021-096 and SB-2021-098 both intersected high-grade gold on the 55 vein highlighted by 43.48 g/t Au over 1.30 metres and 8.64 g/t Au over 1.00 metre, respectively.

and 8.64 g/t Au over 1.00 metre, respectively. Hole SB-2021-096 also intercepted the 228 vein close to the surface which graded 12.72 g/t Au over 1.50 metres with a broader mineralized envelope of 8.43 g/t Au over 3.25 metres.

with a broader mineralized envelope of 8.43 g/t Au over 3.25 metres. SB-2021-098 intersected the 225 vein highlighted by 13.02 g/t Au over 1.00 metre and a new vein which graded 5.65 g/t over 1.00 metre.

Terry Harbort, CEO of Talisker commented, "With 48 drill holes now intercepting the 55 and 55HW veins, Talisker anticipates that these two structures will form a major component of our upcoming 2022 resource. With a large volume of assays recently received from the laboratory, we expect a steady newsflow of results as we complete the quality control process and release the results to market."

Seven diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 109,207 metres (212 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently there are 1,434 samples at the assay laboratory which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

SB-2021-096 Hole Description

Located in the Bralorne West block and hosted in dioritic intrusive

228 vein intersected from 67.00 to 70.25 m

55 HW splay intersected from 278.00 to 280.45 m

55 HW vein intersected from 287.45 to 288.65 m with visible gold

with visible gold 55 splay intersected from 307.70 to 309.00 m with visible gold

with visible gold 55 vein intersected from 323.1 to 328.60 m with visible gold

SB-2021-098 Hole Description

Located in the Bralorne West block and hosted in dioritic intrusive

New vein intersected from 173.50 to 174.50 m

225 vein intersected from 263.10 to 264.10 m

101 vein intersected from 373.12 to 374.28 m

55 splay intersected from 424.00 to 425.00 m

55 vein intersected from 434.00 to 435.00 m

Complete results have been received for all reported holes. All major vein structures intersected and reported in this release are considered to be classic Bralorne crack-seal quartz-carbonate veins. The veins display densely banded sulphide septae, hosting fine-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite mineralization with strong silica-sericite alteration halos. All reported drill assay results are available on the Company's website at the following link: https://taliskerresources.com/bralorne-gold-project-released-drill-results/.

Table 1: Bralorne Gold Project - Drill Holes SB-2021-096 and 098 Diamond Drill

Hole Name From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone Method Reported SB-2021-096 66 67 1 0.88 228 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 67 67.5 0.5 2.82 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 67.5 68.5 1 9.73 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 68.5 69 0.5 18.70 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 69 70.25 1.25 5.52 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 70.25 71 0.75 0.34 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 71 72 1 0.21 Au-AA26

SB-2021-096 278 279 1 8.10 55HW Splay Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 279 280.45 1.45 0.96 Au-AA26

SB-2021-096 287.45 288.1 0.65 0.59 55HW Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 288.1 288.65 0.55 11.25 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 288.65 289.5 0.85 0.47 Au-AA26

SB-2021-096 307.7 308.5 0.8 10.10 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 308.5 309 0.5 96.90 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 309 309.5 0.5 0.03 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 309.5 310.05 0.55 0.07 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 310.05 311.5 1.45 1.27 Au-AA26

SB-2021-096 323.1 323.6 0.5 13.30 55 Splay Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 323.6 325 1.4 0.05 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 325 326 1 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 326 327.1 1.1 0.16 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 327.1 327.6 0.5 0.86 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 327.6 328.1 0.5 4.37 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 328.1 328.6 0.5 4.75 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 328.6 329.4 0.8 0.47 Au-AA26 SB-2021-096 329.4 330.5 1.1 0.25 Au-AA26

SB-2021-098 173.5 174 0.5 9.04 New Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 174 174.5 0.5 2.26 Au-AA26

SB-2021-098 260.9 261.9 1 0.58 225 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 261.9 262.4 0.5 1.51 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 262.4 263.1 0.7 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 263.1 263.6 0.5 23.60 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 263.6 264.1 0.5 2.44 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 264.1 264.6 0.5 0.13 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 264.6 265.6 1 0.20 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 265.6 266.9 1.3 0.37 Au-AA26

SB-2021-098 373.12 373.74 0.62 4.89 101 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 373.74 374.28 0.54 0.84 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 374.28 374.8 0.52 0.61 Au-AA26

SB-2021-098 424 424.5 0.5 7.59 55 Splay Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 424.5 425 0.5 0.80 Au-AA26

SB-2021-098 434 434.5 0.5 11.40 55 Vein Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 434.5 435 0.5 5.87 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 435 435.5 0.5 0.02 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 435.5 436 0.5 0.54 Au-AA26 SB-2021-098 436 436.5 0.5 2.72 Au-AA26

Notes: Diamond drill hole SB-2021-096 has collar orientation of Azimuth 203; Dip -45. Diamond drill hole SB-2021-098 has a collar

orientation of Azimuth 189; Dip -45. True widths are estimated at 40 - 90% of intercept lengths and are based on oriented core

measurements where available. Method Reported includes the most up-to-date information as of the date of this press release.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release relating to the drill results at the Bralorne Gold Project has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker's Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker (taliskerresources.com ) is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker's projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Drill core at the Bralorne Gold Project is drilled in HQ to NQ size ranges (63.5mm and 47.6mm respectively). Drill core samples are minimum 50 cm and maximum 160 cm long along the core axis. Samples are focused on an interval of interest such as a vein or zone of mineralization. Shoulder samples bracket the interval of interest such that a total sampled core length of not less than 3m both above and below the interval of interest must be assigned. Sample QAQC measures of unmarked certified reference materials (CRMs), blanks, and duplicates are inserted into the sample sequence and make up 9% of the samples submitted to the lab for holes reported in this release. Sample preparation and analyses is carried out by ALS Global in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and SGS Canada in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. Drill core sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (ALS code PREP-31 / SGS code PRP89). Gold in diamond drill core is analysed by fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) of a 50g sample (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code GO_FAA50V10), while multi-element chemistry is analysed by 4- Acid digestion of a 0.25 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometer (ICP-MS) for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Gold assay technique (ALS code Au-AA26 / SGS code FAA50V10) has an upper detection limit of 100 ppm. Any sample that produces an over-limit gold value via the gold assay technique is sent for gravimetric finish (ALS method Au-GRA22 / SGS method GO_FAG50V) which has an upper detection limit of 1,000 ppm Au. Samples where visible gold was observed are sent directly to screen metallics analysis and all samples that fire assay above 1 ppm Au are re-analysed with method (ALS code Au-SCR24 / SGS code - 6 - GO_FAS50M) which employs a 1kg pulp screened to 100 microns with assay of the entire oversize fraction and duplicate 50g assays on the undersize fraction. Where possible all samples initially sent to screen metallics processing will also be re-run through the fire assay with gravimetric finish provided there is enough material left for further processing

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Talisker's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, effective time of the rights provided to New Gold under the Investor Rights Agreement, the completion of New Gold's strategic investment; the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, the operations of the Company and the timing which could be affected by the current global COVID-19 pandemic. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Talisker. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Talisker's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Talisker considers these statements to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include market risks and the demand for securities of the Company, risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and Talisker is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Talisker Resources Ltd