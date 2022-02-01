This Valentine's Day, Tim Hortons gives Canadians a chance to win and share Valen-Tims cards with their loved ones

Tim Hortons is offering Canadians a chance to win an exclusive collection of 16 Tims-inspired Valentine's Day cards with designs for English Canada penned by Toronto illustrator Amanda Rach Lee and cards for French Canada designed by Quebec artist Felipe Arriagada .



Sweet on Tims? Sets of Valen-Tims cards will be given away in contests hosted on the English and French Tim Hortons Instagram pages between February 1-6, 2022 .

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is sharing the perfect Valentine's Day surprise for Tims fans and those who love them. Introducing a limited-edition set of Valen-Tims, with 16 adorable printed cards inspired by Tims and its most iconic products.

Whether you want to tell that special someone in your life that they've "Iced Capp-tured Your Heart," that "Muffin Compares To You," or "You're My Best-Tea," there's a perfect card in the Valen-Tims collection for that sentiment!

If Tims is your love language, visit the Tim Hortons Instagram page for details on how you can enter for a chance to win the Valen-Tims cards collection. The contest is open now and runs until Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

"Tims holds such a special place in the hearts of so many Canadians and we wanted to help them share their love in a fun way this Valentine's Day," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer of Tim Hortons. "We're excited to help some of our most loyal Tims fans celebrate the occasion."

There's a set of Tims-inspired designs created by Toronto-based illustrator Amanda Rach Lee for English Canada, and another set of cards for French Canada, designed by Quebec illustrator Felipe Arriagada, which will be given away through a contest hosted on @cheztimhortons .

A limited-edition #ValenTims digital gift card designed by Amanda Rach Lee is also available to send to family and friends at www.timhortons.ca/tim-card .

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of Canada, ages 16+. Starts February 1, 2022 and ends February 6, 2022. 50 prizes available to be won in Canada (excluding Quebec) and 25 prizes to be won in Quebec. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received during the contest period. Maximum of 1 entry per person. Skill-testing question required. Void where prohibited. Full contest rules, prize and entry details available at news.timhortons.ca © Tim Hortons, 2021.

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 4,800 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

