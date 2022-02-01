WatServ Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance for Second Year in a Row

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - WatServ announced today that it has once again completed a successful SOC 2 Type II audit for its CloudOps managed services, receiving an "unqualified opinion" on its report. This result is considered the highest level of accomplishment and the report comes following an independent audit conducted from November 1, 2020 to October 31, 2021.
"SOC 2 Type II compliance demonstrates WatServ's continued commitment to our clients and partners when it comes to information security," said Dave Lacey, CEO of WatServ. "This gold star outcome further supports our objective to provide clients with complete confidence in our cloud managed services."
A key industry standard in data security, SOC 2 compliance is determined by an independent audit conducted in accordance with principles established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It requires companies to establish and follow strict information policies and procedures around security, availability, processing, integrity and confidentiality of customer data. More than just an audit on the internal controls design and implementation, the Type II also considers the effectiveness of controls over a set period.
For the second year in a row, WatServ's accomplishment brings assurance to clients who rely on its cloud-managed services. WatServ is laser-focused on security and is continually exploring additional controls and certifications to provide best-in-class cloud managed services.
Learn more about WatServ's CloudOps managed services by visiting https://watserv.com/services/cloud-management/.
About WatServ
WatServ is an IT solutions provider that helps clients digitally transform their business through cloud technologies and services. Founded in 2006, WatServ specializes in providing hybrid and multi-cloud solutions and hosting complex, high-availability environments for enterprise-level applications. WatServ's unique approach to planning, migrating and managing multi-cloud environments, plus premium 24x7x365 support, enables its global customers to focus on their core business. Relying on Microsoft and Google's public clouds, in addition to its own private cloud, the company offers an ideal managed cloud environment engineered for security, reliability and performance. With offices in Canada and the United States, and with 1000's of users connecting from around the world, WatServ is always on. For more information, please visit www.watserv.com.
WatServ is an affiliate of Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), a public company with majority ownership by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchange. More information about BBU is available at www.brookfield.com.
SOURCE WatServ Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.