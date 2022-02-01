Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port Hotel Receives AAA Award

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port, a budget-friendly, full-service cruise port hotel in Hollywood, Florida, near Port Everglades cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL), has recently received the American Automobile Association (AAA) award for cleanliness, condition, hospitality, and, of course, quality.

All guest rooms in this award-winning boutique cruise hotel feature new Interia Hospitality furniture, Serta mattresses, knockdown textured ceilings and walls, LVT wood flooring, ceramic tiles and eco-friendly LED lighting. Entertainment for guests is provided via high-speed, 100GB internet service and 40" and 50" flat-screen HDTVs featuring over 80 channels of High-Definition programming. Security for guests is courtesy of RFID locking mechanism door locks. For guests to enjoy the famous South Florida sunshine, and tropical weather, the pool and surrounding area of the hotel have enjoyed recent renovations and upgrades. To adhere to and go above & beyond pandemic guidelines, all room HVAC filters have been upgraded, while the staff has been trained in the latest cleaning and disinfecting measures.

Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port is no stranger to being recognized for exceptional cleanliness and hospitality. In addition to this recent AAA recognition, this hotel has also won the White Glove Award from the Superior Small Lodging Association (SSL) 7 out of the last 8 years.

Welcoming guests from all over the world, this Hollywood, Florida hotel specializes in vacationers departing from Port Everglades and the Port of Miami cruise ports, those attending sports or entertainment events at the recently upgraded Hard Rock Stadium, or simply vacationers looking to enjoy South Florida's sunny, tropical climate and pleasant weather as temperatures dip down in the northern states. As the country slowly gets out of the two-year pandemic, people look to South Florida for a welcome change of pace and the start of a return to travel, vacationing and relaxation.

"We are very proud of being recognized for our efforts," stated Izzy Fintz, Hospitality Manager at Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port. "We take pride in being able to provide an award-winning, budget-friendly hotel experience for our guests, and take every opportunity to provide an above-and-beyond experience for all those who visit our hotel."

About Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port

Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port is a budget-friendly, pet-friendly boutique Hollywood, Florida hotel in close proximity to popular South Florida tourist destinations such as Hollywood Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Everglades cruise port and the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Located on Hollywood Blvd, just minutes from the beach, this Hollywood cruise hotel is a perfect destination for families and cruise vacationers. The hotel's proximity to the Hard Rock Stadium makes it a perfect destination for fans of the Miami Dolphins; and Miami Hurricanes, football. Guest services include shuttle transportation to the airport and cruise port, long-term cruise parking, complimentary breakfast, heated outdoor pool, whirlpool tub suites and Wi-Fi. For more information, visit http://www.hotelhollywoodfl.com or follow the hotel on Facebook. Quality Inn & Suites - Hollywood Blvd & Port Everglades Cruise Port is a member of Choice Hotels International, Inc.® CHH.

