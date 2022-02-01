USD 799.45 Mn growth expected in Gamma butyrolactone Market | APAC to occupy 64% global market share | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

10+ – Including Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Changxin Chemical Science Tech Co., Dairen Chemical Corp., Genomatica Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Type (dehydrogenation of 14 butanediol and hydrogenation of maleic anhydride)

Type (dehydrogenation of 14 butanediol and hydrogenation of maleic anhydride) Geographies: APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the gamma-butyrolactone market size is expected to increase by USD 799.45 million from 2021 to 2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

APAC will register the highest growth, occupying about 64% of the global market share. China and India are the key markets for gamma-butyrolactone in APAC. The market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The gamma-butyrolactone market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies to remain competitive in the market.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: The company offers gamma-butyrolactone chemicals under the brand name Blo.

BASF SE: The company offers gamma-butyrolactone dist which is a colorless, water-miscible liquid.

Changxin Chemical Science Tech Co.: The company offers methyl pyrrolidone which has a colorless transparent liquid.

Dairen Chemical Corp.: The company offers Butanediol which is produced by hydroformylation of allyl alcohol with carbon monoxide and hydrogen.

Genomatica Inc.: The company offers gamma-butyrolactone chemicals under the brand name Geno BDO.

Regional Market Outlook

The gamma-butyrolactone market growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. The market in APAC is driven by the growth of end-user industries. The US, Germany, and France will emerge as the prominent markets for gamma-butyrolactone outside APAC.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Gamma-Butyrolactone Market:

The market is driven by factors such as the beneficial properties of GBL leading to its widespread adoption, growth in the usage of GBL in the manufacture of various chemical compounds, and growing urbanization and industrialization. However, the ban of GBL, the side effects associated with GBL, and the dearth of universal directives pertaining to applications of GBL will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Gamma Butyrolactone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.27% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 799.45 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.80 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 64% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, France, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Changxin Chemical Science Tech Co., Dairen Chemical Corp., Genomatica Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., Saudi International Petrochemical Co., Shanxi Sanwei Group Co. Ltd, and Zhejiang Realsun Chemical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

