700Credit and AutoAPR Announce Integration Alliance For Instant Customer Preapproval

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 700 Credit, LLC, the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance solutions and soft pull products, has announced an integration alliance with the AutoAPR Approve platform, a proprietary engagement tool that increases website lead conversions for automotive, Harley-Davidson, Powersports, RV and Marine dealerships across the nation. AutoAPR has integrated our soft-pull prequalification API, enabling consumers to be prequalified at the top of the sales funnel, without requiring a SSN or DoB.
This integration provides consumers instant preapproval and provides dealers with a full credit file, FICO score, and summary of all open vehicle loans including: current monthly payments, current auto loan interest rates, remaining balance/payoff amount and months remaining on auto loans.
"With the new integration, dealers can make more intelligent and immediate credit decisions as soon as the lead comes in from the AutoAPR platform," said Ken Hill, Managing Director of 700Credit. "Dealers have excellent visibility into the consumers FICO Score, Credit Report and equity position of the consumers trade-in allowing them to provide a valid financing quote without the need for SSN or DOB, allowing for a shorter and more efficient sales cycle."
"Providing our dealers with critical customer data has gone a step further with the integration of 700Credit's soft-pull technology," says AutoAPR CEO Dan Mayer. "In addition, the customer experience within AutoAPR's solutions has been enhanced by reducing transaction time and increasing transparency."
To learn more about this partnership and integration, visit: http://www.700credit.com/autoapr.
About 700Credit
700Credit is the automotive industry's leading provider of credit reports, compliance and soft pull products. The company's product and service offerings include credit reports, prescreen and pre-qualification platforms, compliance training, OFAC compliance, Red Flag solutions, MLA, Synthetic Fraud Detection, Identity Verification, score disclosure notices, adverse action notices and more. 700Credit's goal is to provide its clients with the highest quality data in a compliant framework in the most efficient manner possible. For more information about 700Credit, visit http://www.700credit.com.
About AutoAPR
AutoAPR exists to provide everything car shoppers need to know about auto finance in one convenient location, without demanding social security numbers or other sensitive information that could put their identity at risk. Our tools help dealers position themselves as a helpful guide, build trust with consumers, and close more high-quality leads than ever before.
For more information about AutoAPR, please visit http://www.autoapr.com.
Media Contact
Susan Burke, 700 Credit, LLC, (616) 240-9853, sburke@700credit.com
SOURCE 700 Credit, LLC
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
