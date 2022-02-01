MailPix Portfolio Site Named 100% Reliable Photo Printing Site

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MailPix, the photo-printing, canvas and gifting site, announced one of its portfolio sites, RitzPix.com, was selected as the 100% Reliable Online Photo Printing Website according to user reviews and internal statistics by Sur.ly. Sur.ly endorses the RitzPix.com site for the following qualities: Free of malware, safe for business, and family-friendly.

"MailPix is commemorating 10 years in business in 2022," says Fred H. Lerner, founder and CEO. "During that time, MailPix, RitzPix, 1 Hour Photo, and our other brands have built solid reputations for delivering quality products and affordable prices, whether it's ship-to-home or pick-up at 18,000 partner locations."

MailPix acquired the RitzPix brand in 2018, bringing the venerable name to back the company's management team, which had decades of experience with the Ritz brand.

ABOUT MAILPIX.COM

MailPix.com is the pre-eminent site for printing photos instantly at thousands of retailers from the 1HourPhoto app including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Duane Reade, and also offers convenient mail-to-home. MailPix preserves photo memories as photo books, canvas, prints, cards, enlargements, and other photo gift products. The service is seamlessly integrated to print photos from any phone, device or computer. MailPix offices are located in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Fred H. Lerner is the founder and CEO of MailPix and 1 Hour Photo, his latest startups. He previously founded Ritz Interactive, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com and others. Fred also founded two imaging companies that were acquired by Kodak and became the CEO of Kodak Processing Labs. He is a United Nations Hall of Fame recipient from the International Photographic Council and Past President of the Photo Marketing Association International.

Peter Tahmin, co-founder and COO of MailPix, was the former vice president at Ritz Camera & Image and co-founder, senior vice president and COO of the Ritz Interactive e-commerce network, which included RitzCamera.com, WolfCamera.com, BoatersWorld.com and others. He brings more than 25 years of e-commerce experience and a lifetime of imaging industry experience to MailPix.

