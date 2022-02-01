VideoProc Vlogger Takes Speed Editing a Big Step Forward in Free NLE

CHENGDU, China, Feb.1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Back in the September of 2021, the VideoProc Team of Digiarty Software released the highly anticipated VideoProc Vlogger, a new free video editing program. The built-in creative Speed Editor has been a highlight feature since then. Now with VideoProc Vlogger, users can change the linear speed of their videos, as well as create stunning speed ramping effects in free NLE without paying extra.

"Most free video editing software on the market have limited features for video speed, while the latest drones and action cameras already support videos up to 240 FPS", said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "We are well aware of the pain when dealing with videos at high frame rate, so we developed the Speed Editor for VideoProc Vlogger. We want users to maximize every moment of their adventures even with a free video editor."

1. Change the Linear Speed to Speed Up/Down the Video

Even the slightest speed change can create a large impact. Almost any video editing software on the market allows users to speed up or slow down the video by changing the linear speed. But in VideoProc Vlogger, users can change the linear speed of the video over a wider range.

The Constant Speed panel of VideoProc Vlogger allows users to speed up or slow down a video up to 32x. Moreover, VideoProc Vlogger supports going higher for even 1000x or more with time stretch. Users can easily change the speed by dragging the edge of the clip to fit a duration without knowing the exact percentage. Users now can create TimeWarp effects more than 30x speed for their GoPro footage in VideoProc Vlogger.

2. Create Speed Ramping Effects

Speed ramping is most effective when the filmmaker wants to attract viewers' attention to a particular moment. With VideoProc Vlogger, users can effortlessly create speed ramping effects just like the classic scene of Neo dodging bullets in The Matrix.

VideoProc Vlogger provides 14 Bezier curve presets to cover the most common speed ramping effects. Users only need to select one or more presets and make slight adjustments to get the desired speed ramping effects. It is no longer necessary to divide the footage into many segments, as done in other editors, then adjust and form a speed ramping effect.

The speed of the footage is displayed with a curve in VideoProc Vlogger, which helps to recognize the changes visually. Users can add and drag any speed point on the curve to alter the curvature, position, or duration of the ramp. That's even much easier than a lot of paid editing software.

Most free video editors only support very few speed editing functions, but now, speed editing in free video editing software can go further with VideoProc Vlogger. In terms of features, VideoProc Vlogger supports features that are usually not supported by other free video editors on the market. In terms of price, users can get these functions all for free.

A user thumbs up, "I keep asking how this incredible piece of software can be free! I am really impressed by the speed ramping capability of VideoProc Vlogger - something only released in recent versions of Premiere Pro!"

Pricing and Availability

Totally free.

Users can download the latest version of VideoProc Vlogger for free from the official website: https://www.videoproc.com/video-editing-software/

