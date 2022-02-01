SmartBug Media® Named 2021 HubSpot Partner of the Year

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartBug Media® — a leading Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency that assists businesses in generating leads; increasing awareness; and building brand loyalty through inbound marketing, digital strategy, design, marketing automation, revenue operations and public relations — has been named a winner in the Partner of the Year category for the North American region in HubSpot's 2021 Performance Impact Awards. This award represents both a major client and partnership achievement for SmartBug®.

HubSpot, a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform, uses the Partner of the Year award to recognize the member of its Solutions Partner Program that achieved the highest sold monthly recurring revenue (MRR) in its region for 2021. SmartBug has received this honor for selling more HubSpot to its clients than any other agency in North America, demonstrating that it remains one of the most strategic and creative marketing agencies in the world.

"We are HubSpot experts and are ecstatic to be awarded its most prestigious award," SmartBug CEO Jen Spencer said. "From being highly awarded and the partner with the most five-star HubSpot reviews in the Solutions Directory to having a team with 750-plus HubSpot certifications, SmartBug offers the best-equipped team to help businesses get the most value out of their CRM platform throughout the entire customer journey."

The unique specialization that SmartBug has within the HubSpot ecosystem is the result of the agency's priorities. Placing a premium on the professional development of its employees, SmartBug Founder and Chairman Ryan Malone created quarterly Certification Days in 2017. The company shuts down operations for one day each quarter for Certification Day, giving its employees the time to learn new skills and enhance the work they produce by earning online certifications through the HubSpot Academy. When HubSpot realized the success that this practice drives for SmartBug on a quarterly basis, it decided to create an annual version of its own — World Certification Week — which it has hosted together with SmartBug the past two summers.

SmartBug has a long, successful history as a HubSpot partner, starting with being one of its earliest partners to winning the Global HubSpot Partner of the Year award in 2018 and being named one of a handful of initial elite partners when the tier was first established. The Intelligent Inbound innovator has also won 15 HubSpot Impact Awards, has earned multiple HubSpot solutions partner certifications and accreditations, and has served on its North America Partner Advisory Council for several years.

"Our clients come to us to drive revenue growth through Intelligent Inbound marketing, sales and service, and we know that HubSpot CRM is the best platform to run their business," Spencer said. "Our goal is to continue helping companies grow better with Intelligent Inbound powered by HubSpot by enabling them to lean into the platform from all aspects of their business — from sales, marketing and customer service to web development and revenue operations. We are very grateful to have had such a wonderful partnership with HubSpot throughout our endeavors."

"HubSpot's partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better," Brian Garvey, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot, said. "SmartBug Media has had an incredible impact on its customers' success as well as on our organization. The entire HubSpot community congratulates SmartBug and the other Impact Award winners on this exciting achievement."

This recognition by HubSpot follows the recent announcements that SmartBug was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America list for the fifth year in a row and the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list for the third consecutive year just this week. The agency has also earned 26 Comparably awards celebrating its work culture, along with hundreds of Marcom and other industry awards for its high-quality client work.

ABOUT SMARTBUG MEDIA®

SmartBug Media® is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency assisting businesses in growing revenue by generating leads; increasing brand awareness; and building customer loyalty through content marketing, sales enablement, revenue operations, web development, marketing automation and public relations.

As HubSpot's 2021 North America Partner of the Year, SmartBug® is one of the top-performing global HubSpot solutions partners. The company has not only been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list five years in a row but has also been named to the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies list three times and won a number of Great Place to Work® and Comparably awards. With hundreds of awards for client work — and a team holding a combined 1,000-plus marketing certifications — SmartBug is fully dedicated to delivering client success and an unparalleled agency experience. For more information about SmartBug Media, visit smartbugmedia.com.

