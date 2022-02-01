The Worldwide 4K Medical Imaging Industry is Expected to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "4K Medical Imaging Market, Share, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of 4K Medical Imaging Industry. The global 4K medical imaging market is projected to reach $1,690.2 Million by 2027, from $855.8 Million in 2021.

Over the years, the long and unique history of developing technologies has been used in products throughout the medical sector. Globally, 4K medical imaging is known to deliver a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, four times the quality of Full HD definition for still image, video, or digital cinematographic material. Remarkably, surgeons, consultants, and clinical staff depend on seeing images displayed with extra clarity to make critical decisions. Hence, the 4K medical imaging in the medical sector facilitates accessing the highest possible resolution imagery to make accurate decisions for better treatment.



Worldwide 4K Medical Imaging Market Size is expanding with a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2027

In recent years, the medical imaging market has seen numerous changes and has saved millions of lives every year across the globe. Further, the 4K imaging technique is extensively helping healthcare specialties to diagnose a comprehensive scope of health ailments from heart disorder to stroke and from appendicitis to cancer. The market always focuses on delivering novel innovations to patients and physicians. In the coming years, technological improvements in diagnostic imaging systems and their higher demand to enhance patient outcomes will positively influence the industry's expansion.



4K Display Accounts for the Dominant Market Share

Based on type, the global 4K Medical Imaging Industry is categorized into 4K Display, 4KIP Cameras, 4K Advanced Visualization Systems, and Others (4K Surgical Recorder, 4K Surgical Monitors). Since the historical years, 4K Display has maintained its dominant position and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. As per the analysis, the 4K Display growth contributes to hybrid operating rooms due to its cost-effectiveness. Moreover, using a 4K Display, patient data becomes visible on the desired screen in high resolution.



Impact of COVID-19 on 4K Medical Imaging Market

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the overall Global 4K Medical Imaging market in 2020. The supply of 4K medical imaging devices got disrupted along with the increasing price pressure. Also, there was a considerable decline in the number of patients visiting the hospitals. The demand for 4K medical imaging like MRI has also gone down amidst the spread of coronavirus.



Additionally, there were stringent regulations to minimize cross-sectional imaging and ultrasounds to avoid the spread of coronavirus. However, the recommencement of services revived the examination procedures, thereby propelling the market growth in 2021. According to the publisher, the Global 4K Medical Imaging Industry was US$ 855.8 Million in 2021.



Hospitals Have High Demand for 4K Medical Imaging:

The Global 4K Medical Imaging Industry is segregated into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others by end-use. As per the analysis, the hospital's end-user segment possesses high demand for accurate diagnosis. The hospitals are well-equipped with medical imaging devices and skilled healthcare professionals to accurately treat and diagnose patients' body parts. The 4K medical imaging modalities such as MRI systems and CT scanners in hospital settings further augment the industry progression.



Growing Disease Burden Enhances the Market Position of North American Region:

North America has the presence of several market participants focusing on developing innovative 4K medical imaging systems or products for better patient management, proving advantageous for the industry demand. Remarkably, the increasing geriatric population requiring medical imaging modalities and favorable government initiatives further prove beneficial for industrial growth. Furthermore, the surging incidence of chronic diseases, including cancer and others, is likely to escalate the demand for advanced 4K medical imaging devices in hospitals and diagnostic centers in the region.



Key Players of 4K Medical Imaging Industries:

The key players working in the industry are pivoting their focus towards value-based radiology and patient-centric imaging. Diverse innovations have been made in numerous imaging modalities, including MRI, ultrasound, mammography, 3D imaging, and nuclear imaging. Some key players operating in the market include Sony Corporation, Eizo Corporation, Stryker, Conmed Corporation, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

