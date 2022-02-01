Wade Burleson announces his candidacy for the 2022 Oklahoma 3rd Congressional District

ENID, Okla., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wade Burleson of Enid, Oklahoma, a minister, writer, and the former President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma, announced today that he has officially filed as a Republican candidate for Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District.
"The time of silent acquiescence by Oklahoma politicians to the destructive, unconstitutional liberal policies of Washington are over," says Wade Burleson. "We cannot afford to send a congressman who says one thing while campaigning and another when voting. I will be full of grace and fearless in truth. I'm running to represent all Oklahomans as a defender of our Constitutional liberties."
Wade's maternal and paternal ancestors lived in Oklahoma before statehood (1907), and he was born in Oklahoma City in 1961. Wade attended Business School at Baylor University where he met his wife, Rachelle, and he later graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Finance from East Central University, Ada, Oklahoma. Wade and Rachelle were married in 1983 and they have four adult children and four grandchildren. Rachelle Burleson, DNP, APRN, CNS, is currently the Chief Nursing Officer of Enid's regional medical center.
Wade served as the Lead Pastor of Emmanuel Enid for thirty years until his retirement in January 2022. He served two terms as President of the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma. Wade is a successful author with several published books and articles on American history and biblical theology.
Wade is a vocal champion for informed consent in medicine, parental choice in education, free and open markets in business, and non-governmental interference in ranching and farming. His broad knowledge of history, his belief in Natural Law ("Do all you have agreed to do, and do not encroach on other persons or their property"), and his courage to live out his convictions is what makes Wade Burleson the kind of leader Oklahoma needs in Washington.
"I am not a career politician. But I know the people of western Oklahoma. I am one. We are strong, independent believers in God and the rule of law. Oklahoma doesn't need Washington. Our nation's capital needs the values and character of the people of Oklahoma. I'll make sure they get it."
WEBSITE: www.burlesonforcongress.com
EMAIL: info@burlesonforcongress.com
PHONE: (580) 952-4611
Brian Tonnell, Campaign Chairman, brian@burlesonforcongress.com
Doug Pethoud, Deputy Campaign Chairman, doug@burlesonforcongress.com
Melissa Crabtree, Deputy Campaign Chairman, melissa@burlesonforcongress.com
SOURCE Burleson For Congress
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.