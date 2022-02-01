TCN to Showcase Latest Enhancements to its Advanced Call Center Platform at RMAi 2022 Annual Conference

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT & WHO
RMAi 25th Annual Conference, hosted by Receivables Management Association International (RMAi), is a premier event for debt buyers, originating creditors, collection agencies, law firms, brokers, and affiliates to gather for timely industry education, in-person networking opportunities, and business development prospects.
During the conference, TCN, a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs, and collection agencies, will be showcasing its latest product enhancements, including List Management Services (LMS), an innovative Compliance Suite, and robust Workforce Management features.
As an advanced data processing tool, TCN's LMS enables contact centers to process all of their data in one place and customize and automate lists for connecting, while saving time and money, improving real-time omnichannel visibility, and reducing the likelihood of errors. Its comprehensive Workforce Management features help call centers schedule and plan ahead with intuitive management dashboards and automatic forecasting. In addition, TCN will demonstrate the benefits and features of the entire TCN Compliance Suite.
WHERE
Booth #126
RMAi 2022 Annual Conference
3730 S Las Vegas Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89158
WHEN
Date: February 7 - 10, 2022
To learn more about this event, visit https://rmaintl.org/events/2022-annual-conference/.
To learn more about TCN, visit https://www.tcn.com/.
About TCN
TCN is a global provider of a comprehensive, cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, business process outsourcing firms (BPOs), and collection agencies. Founded in 1999, TCN combines a deep understanding of the needs of call centers with a unique approach to pricing – no contracts, monthly minimums, or maintenance fees – that supports rapid scaling and instant flexibility to changing business needs. TCN's flagship platform for contact centers, TCN Operator, features a holistic set of easy-to-use, automated agent tools and advanced apps for omnichannel communications, workforce engagement, compliance & data management, integration & automation, intelligence, reporting & analytics, and collaboration & accessibility. Its suite of compliance tools helps businesses meet the requirements of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and other state and federal regulations, including new and updated debt collection rules issued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. TCN Operator integrates seamlessly with leading APIs and is accessible to agents with visual impairments. TCN is trusted by Fortune 500 companies and enterprises of all sizes in multiple industries in many countries. For more information, visit https://www.tcn.com/ and follow on Twitter @tcn.
