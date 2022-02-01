Kyte Launches On-Demand Car Delivery Service to Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte, the company that brings cars to people's doorsteps, launches this Friday, February 4 in Jersey City. Now operating in 12 cities, customers can get a car delivered on-demand for a day, week or longer, in Jersey City and surrounding areas — including Hoboken, Greenville, West Side, Journal Square, Union City, Gutenberg, Fairview, Cliffside Park, Edgewater, Historic Downtown and the Heights.
Kyte offers on-demand car delivery to customers, effectively bypassing the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork associated with traditional car rental services, the inconsistencies of peer-to-peer car sharing services, and the inflexibility and long commitments of traditional car leases.
How it Works
Users can get started by choosing a specific time and location for their vehicle delivery and return through the Kyte app or website. Once booked, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the requested time and location.
"Adding to the success of our Brooklyn and Manhattan launches, we are looking forward to crossing the Hudson and begin offering Kyte to the people of New Jersey" said Spencer Smith, Launch Manager at Kyte.
To transform current personal mobility options, Kyte provides travelers with better access to fewer cars. The company's operating model allows for higher utilization rates and more efficiencies than the traditional rental car model of maintaining and rebalancing a distributed fleet across the city. Cars are parked at affordable "dark parking" lots and moved to customers when they need them.
Customers can skip the lengthy processes that traditional car rental agencies typically require while also avoiding rideshares and peer-to-peer carshare platforms, which often lack comprehensive quality checks on sanitization and vehicle maintenance and a consistent, reliable experience. Kyte's on-demand service provides a quick, seamless experience that allows customers to enjoy all the conveniences of owning a car without the drawbacks of parking, maintenance and vehicle depreciation.
Kyte is offering a $20 discount for new customers in Jersey City. First-time users can apply promo code GARDENSTATE20 at checkout on drivekyte.com (valid until 2/28).
ABOUT KYTE
Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk, Ludwig Schoenack, and Francesco Wiedemann and is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Munich, Germany. Learn more at www.drivekyte.com.
SOURCE Kyte
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.