Top HR Software Provider, Paycor, Names Paaras Parker as Chief Human Resource Officer

CINCINNATI, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. ("Paycor") PYCR, a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced Paaras Parker has been appointed Chief Human Resource Officer. Paaras will join Paycor's executive team and report directly to Paycor's CEO, Raul Villar, Jr.
Paaras is a seasoned leader in HR with deep experience in talent acquisition, organizational and leadership development, diversity equity & inclusion and learning and has held high-level HR roles at leading global companies including Macy's, 84.51 and Global Novations. Paaras joins Paycor from The Kroger Company, the largest supermarket by revenue and one of the world's largest retailers, where she most recently served as Head of HR for 84.51, Kroger Technology and Digital and Alternative Profit.
"I am thrilled to welcome Paaras as Paycor's new CHRO," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Her domain experience, passion and alignment with Paycor's Guiding Principles make her the ideal CHRO for Paycor. Culture has always been our secret sauce at Paycor, and Paaras is a proven leader in driving culture at high-growth companies. We couldn't be happier for her to join the team."
Throughout her professional tenure, Paaras has demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving development, communication and culture across teams working toward a common goal. Paaras brings deep experience across all facets of human resources strategy and understand the importance of creating a strong, inclusive culture for Paycor's employees.
"I am honored to join the Paycor team," said Paaras Parker, Chief Human Resources Officer of Paycor. "If we have learned anything over these past few years it's that supporting Paycor's employees by prioritizing a strong and inclusive culture is more important than ever. As a member of Paycor's executive team, I look forward to working closely with Raul Villar, Jr. and Paycor's executive team and being a part of the great growth story we have ahead of us."
Paaras holds a B.S. in Liberal Arts from Miami University.
About Paycor
Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 28,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.
